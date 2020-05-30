First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: England and Wales Cricket Board in talks with ICC over allowing player substitution

The England and Wales Cricket Board are in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about allowing coronavirus player substitutions in its upcoming planned Test series against West Indies and Pakistan, an ECB official said.

Reuters, May 30, 2020 11:48:34 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board are in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) about allowing coronavirus player substitutions in their upcoming planned Test series against West Indies and Pakistan, an ECB official said.

Coronavirus Outbreak: England and Wales Cricket Board in talks with ICC over allowing player substitution

Representative image. Reuters

ECB director of events Steve Elworthy was quoted in British media on Friday saying he hoped an agreement would be reached in time for those Test matches, which the ECB plans to hold in “bio-secure” venues in July.

The ICC currently only allows a player to be replaced during a match because of concussion. Under the proposed change, a late substitution would also be allowed on coronavirus grounds. Media reports did not specify how the procedure would work, including whether it would involve testing players.

“I know there are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a Covid-19 replacement,” Elworthy told British media. “That still needs to be agreed.”

“This is specifically for Test cricket, and we would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July.”

Keeping players’ wellbeing in mind, the ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball in order to generate swing.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) gave its approval in principle on Friday for the series in England which was originally scheduled in June.

While cricket in England remains suspended until 1 July, a group of 55 cricketers have been asked to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak 

Updated Date: May 30, 2020 11:48:34 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Player Substitutes, COVID-19, Cricket, ECB, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, ICC, International Cricket Council, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all