First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: ECB welcomes UK government's decision to resume cricket behind closed doors

The ECB has welcomed the UK government's decision to allow the resumption professional sports behind closed doors which allows the board to go ahead with its plan of hosting international cricket starting next month.

Press Trust of India, Jun 01, 2020 11:28:17 IST

The ECB has welcomed the UK government's decision to allow the resumption professional sports behind closed doors which allows the board to go ahead with its plan of hosting international cricket starting next month.

In the latest health and safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on Saturday gave the green light for live competitive sport to return behind closed doors in safe and carefully controlled environments from 1 June.

Coronavirus Outbreak: ECB welcomes UK governments decision to resume cricket behind closed doors

Representational image. Twitter @ecb_cricket

"We are extremely heartened by Saturday's announcement from the Secretary of State, which will support the return of professional, domestic cricket behind closed doors, and provides a meaningful next step for recreational players to begin playing at their clubs again," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The board added that it will study the guidelines laid down by the government to safely resume the game.

"Over the coming week, we will seek to understand the specific guidance from Government's medical teams so that we can provide support for cricket clubs who will be eager to see their communities safely playing in small groups."

"We extend our thanks to all those in Government who have worked hard to support the return of sport and we look forward to seeing players from across the game start returning to the field," it added.

Despite the pandemic delaying the start of their home season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) plans to stage a full international programme that includes three-Test series against West Indies, scheduled to start on 8 July, and Pakistan as well as limited-overs internationals against Australia and Ireland at 'bio-secure' venues.

Last week, the ECB named 55 players who have been asked to resume outdoor training to prepare for cricket behind closed doors.

However, the board pushed back the start of the domestic cricket season to 1 August.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 11:28:17 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, ECB, England And Wales Cricket Board, England And Wales Cricket Board (ECB), UK, Uk Government


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all