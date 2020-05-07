First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Tasmania announce job cuts due to revenue constraints

Cricket Tasmania has announced that there will be significant job losses in the association due to the reduction in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FP Trending, May 07, 2020 18:14:22 IST

Cricket Tasmania has announced that there will be significant job losses in the association due to the reduction in revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation said that a number of posts in the business will cease to exist and vacant posts will not be filled due to revenue constraints.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Tasmania announce job cuts due to revenue constraints

Representational image

Cricket Tasmania Chief Executive Dominic Baker said that even though their financial position coming into the period was relatively good, “immediate and future impacts of coronavirus” has led them to the situation. He revealed that the decisions have been taken to secure the future of Cricket Tasmania.

“With reductions in revenue from Cricket Australia; no events at the Blundstone Arena Function Centre; and cancellation of major events like the One Day International in March and this year’s AFL matches, it would be negligent of us to not mitigate the risks that this new landscape poses,” Baker added.

As per a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Chief executive Andrew Ingleton said Cricket Victoria was not immune from the effects of pandemic. Subsequently, the governing body had to cut costs in anticipation of a reduction in funding from Cricket Australia.

The impact of the COVID-19 has affected the Indian cricket fraternity as well. President of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) Ashok Malhotra told Times of India that even though he knows that it is not fair to reduce the salaries of the players, but “if the parent body is not earning as much as it was doing before, the cricketers will definitely have to expect a pay cut.”

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 18:14:22 IST

