Coronavirus Outbreak: Cricket Association of Bengal calls off domestic season, says health and safety of players is paramount

Press Trust of India, Jun 05, 2020 22:08:23 IST

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday called off their local season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age group tournaments for the current season.

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 has been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said after their tournament committee meeting.

"It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," Dalmiya said.

Members of tour, fixtures and technical committee, chairman of the medical committee and legal counsel Samrat Sen attended the meeting.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 22:08:23 IST

Tags : Bengal Local Cricket Season, CAB, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Cricket Association Of Bengal, Sports, SportsTracker


