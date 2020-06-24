First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July postponed in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Bangladesh cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide.

Press Trust of India, Jun 24, 2020 17:26:09 IST

Dubai: The Bangladesh cricket team's tour of Sri Lanka in July was on Wednesday postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on international sports schedules worldwide.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladeshs tour of Sri Lanka scheduled for July postponed in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for a three-Test series. Twitter @ICC

Bangladesh were scheduled to tour Sri Lanka next month for a three-Test series.

"Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place next month, has been postponed," the ICC posted on its Twitter handle.

Later, Sri Lanka Cricket issued a statement to say that Bangladesh pulled out due to its players' "lack of preparation" due to the pandemic.

"...the Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed SLC that a conducive environment has still not arrived for their players to take part in an international cricket series, purely due to the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

"...BCB and Sri Lanka Cricket have agreed that Bangladesh National Team's tour of Sri Lanka which was scheduled to be held during July 2020 will not take place and will be deferred to a mutually planned later date," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday led to New Zealand's Test tour of Bangladesh being postponed due to the health threat posed by pandemic after three cricketers from the South Asian country recently tested positive for the virus.

New Zealand were slated to play a two-Test series in Bangladesh in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Last week, Bangladesh's former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for the deadly contagion.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May.

Australia's tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.
International cricket is set for resumption next month when England take on the West Indies in a home Test series.
.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 17:26:09 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Tour Of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Tour Of Sri Lanka 2020, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Sports, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
6 South Africa 2076 90
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
6 Pakistan 3254 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
6 New Zealand 5565 242
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all