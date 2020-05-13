First Cricket
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladesh's development coach tests positive for COVID-19

Jigar Mehta, May 13, 2020 12:00:20 IST

Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman has tested positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus.

Rahman on Tuesday revealed he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently being treated at a city hospital.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangladeshs development coach tests positive for COVID-19

Representational image. Getty Images

"I got the report yesterday (on Monday) and the report says COVID-19 positive," Rahman told 'Cricbuzz' website.

"I didn't understand it at first. I thought I had a swollen tonsil. I had a sore throat at first, then slowly comes fever, then started to have chest pain and went to the doctor and did my test,'' said the former pacer, who has featured in 15 first-class and 18 List A games.

Rahman was a member of Bangladesh's 2002 U-19 World Cup squad but never made the transition to the senior team during his cricketing career that lasted six years.

Rahman scalped 36 and 21 wickets in 15 first-class and 18 List A games respectively.

The 33-year-old also served as an assistant coach with the Bangladesh women's team.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 12:00:20 IST

