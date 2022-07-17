'Continuing a long tradition': Mohammad Kaif's reaction to Virat Kohli-Babar Azam Twitter conversation

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif tweeted on Sunday, saying that Virat and Babar were continuing the long India-Pakistan cricketers’ tradition of keeping sports away from politics, while calling the two ‘great ambassadors’.
India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli has recently received a lot of support from fellow cricketers amid his struggling run of form across formats. One of the responses were from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who took to Twitter and wrote: "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli”.
This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ozr7BFFgXt
— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 14, 2022
To this, Kohli replied to Babar’s tweet, saying: “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”
Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022
Kohli has endured a disappointing outing in England, scoring just 28 runs from three limited-overs games so far. Prior to that, he just aggregated 31 runs from the rescheduled fifth Test early in July.
“Babar and Virat are continuing a long India-Pakistan cricketers' tradition of keeping sports away from politics. Rivals on field, well-wishers off it. Great player, great ambassadors. @babarazam258 @imVkohli,” tweeted Kaif.
Babar and Virat are continuing a long India-Pakistan cricketers' tradition of keeping sports away from politics. Rivals on field, well-wishers off it. Great player, great ambassadors. @babarazam258 @imVkohli
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 17, 2022
Pakistan Super League club Quetta Gladiators tweeted: “We just love this GAME. @babarazam258 @imVkohli.”
We just love this GAME 💜🏏@babarazam258 @imVkohli https://t.co/f5mQb50EOe
— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) July 16, 2022
“True sportsmen @imVkohli and @babarazam258 Count their runs but don't miss their admiration for each other like good old days, Gavaskar and Miandad; Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee; Tendulkar and Warne.... Cricket is more than just runs and wickets,” tweeted journalist Vijay Lokapally.
True sportsmen @imVkohli and @babarazam258 Count their runs but don't miss their admiration for each other like good old days, Gavaskar and Miandad; Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee; Tendulkar and Warne.... Cricket is more than just runs and wickets. https://t.co/g0ZDErEu1Z
— Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) July 16, 2022
Irfan Pathan reacted to Babar’s tweet, saying: “You will be remembered for this”.
But you will be remembered for this.
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 15, 2022
Kohli, who is currently playing in the ODI series decider against England, has received support from current skipper Rohit Sharma, Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, and even overseas cricketers like Jos Buttler and Usman Khawaja. Kohli has not scored an international century since November 2019.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag too joined in on the discussion, recalling the instance of Sachin Tendulkar, and likening him to Kohli as far as the latter’s current form is concerned.
Kohli, who is now just four months short of completing three years without an international ton, scored 11 and 20 in the recently concluded rescheduled Test against England.
Virat Kohli had made his debut for India under MS Dhoni's captaincy and later took the captaincy baton from him.