Conflict of interest complaint against Rahul Dravid dismissed by BCCI ethics officer for being 'bereft of any merit'
In a big relief for Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on Thursday dismissed the conflict of interest complaint against the former India captain, saying it was "bereft of any merit".
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MP Vs MEG Madhya Pradesh beat Meghalaya by 85 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ODS Vs SAU Odisha beat Saurashtra by 49 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 JHA Vs NAG Jharkhand beat Nagaland by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AP Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Arunachal Pradesh by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Manipur by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs MIZ Assam beat Mizoram by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs BIH Baroda beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND Vs UTT Andhra beat Uttarakhand by 4 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 10 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 84 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 17th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 21st, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BEN vs MP - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs GOA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 DEL vs JHA - Nov 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
SC verdict on Sabarimala a silver lining for protestors and devotees, but a lot will depend on definition of Constitutional morality
-
After 14 years of RTI Act, two landmark judgments by Delhi HC and appeal that waited for 9 years, Supreme Court decides CJI office comes under law
-
SC verdict on Rafale deal serves body blow to Congress' concocted campaign; party must seriously rethink strategy
-
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth beats countryman Sourabh Verma to enter quarter-finals; HS Prannoy ousted
-
Vodafone Idea Q2 losses at Rs 50,921 cr; makes provision of Rs 25,680 cr for AGR liability
-
Tara Sutaria on doing Marjaavaan after Student of the Year 2: It's more challenging, since I play a mute girl
-
Gaza’s Islamic Jihad group announces ceasefire with Israel, brings to an end two days of heavy fighting that killed 32 Palestinians
-
No child's play: Kids from low-income families suffer as designated play spaces remain scarce and streets unsafe
-
In Raja Deen Dayal's 19th-century albumen prints, discovering the Deccan's archaeological heritage
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
In a big relief for Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid, BCCI ethics officer DK Jain on Thursday dismissed the conflict of interest complaint against the former India captain, saying it was "bereft of any merit".
"I have rejected the complaint. Rahul Dravid doesn't have conflict of interest," Jain told PTI after issuing the order.
Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. PTI
"I am convinced that on facts at hands, a case of conflict of interest as enshrined is the Rules is not made out. Resultantly, the complaint is dismissed being bereft of any merit (sic)," read Thursday's order which is in possession of PTI.
MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed a complaint against Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head and being an India Cements employee.
Jain had conducted a second round of hearing on Tuesday where Dravid was represented by his lawyer.
The 46-year-old former India captain had earlier explained his case in a personal hearing held in Mumbai on 26 September.
Dravid is currently the NCA Director in Bengaluru besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
He was also the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well.
In his earlier submission, Dravid had defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings.
As per Rule 38 (4) of BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.
However, in Dravid's case the ethics officer has interpreted the rule a bit differently while in the order passed in June, Jain had found Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman guilty of conflict of interest for holding multiple posts.
"To put it differently, for examining an instance of 'conflict of interest', mere holding of posts by an individual associated with the BCCI, as identified in Sub-rule (4) of Rule 38 of the Rules, may not per-se be sufficient for arriving at the conclusion of existence of 'conflict of interest'.
"But whether holding of such post(s) gives rise to 'conflict of interest' or not must also be tested on the anvil of reasonable apprehensions of, or actual favoritism, lack of objectivity, bias, benefits, etc., as contemplated in the definition of 'conflict of interest' in Rulel(A)(g) of the Rules," read the order.
While cricket fraternity would welcome the ruling in favour of Dravid, conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.
Before demitting office, the CoA, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.
If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.
They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.
Updated Date:
Nov 14, 2019 20:40:07 IST
Also See
Rahul Dravid's conflict of interest case nears conclusion, hearing verdict to be released soon
Rahul Dravid asked to depose for 'further submissions and clarifications' on conflict of interest allegations by BCCI ethics officer
Ravi Shastri to become 'more involved' in grooming of talent at NCA, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly