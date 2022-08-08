The final between India Women and Australia Women at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday had its own share of drama. India performed well in the initial phase of the game, but eventually collected silver after they missed out on the target of 162 by just 9 runs.

However, the game remains mired in controversy after the Australian team's decision to play Tahlia McGrath even after she tested positive for COVID-19.

An official press release by Cricket Australia stated that "CGA clinical staff have consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials, and McGrath is taking part in today's final against India.”

The press release also added that McGrath had presented with mild symptoms on Sunday and consequently tested positive.

However, she was allowed to play in the final. The Australian all-rounder was seen keeping her distance from her teammates and wearing a mask.

However, the decision left Indian fans fuming on Twitter. Some users slammed the decision to play her in the final.

Mcgrath is out on the field, touching the ball and catching the ball but is not celebrating with her teammates. pic.twitter.com/OZ7Ze8Rgaz — Manya (@CSKian716) August 7, 2022

Others called the management of the Commonwealth Games ‘ridiculous’ for allowing the all-rounder to participate in the high-stakes fixture.

Tahlia McGrath is covid positive yet playing in this match? Ridiculous from CWG management!! No surprises it's Australia again who are at the beneficiary end 🙂 — Transponster Jay (@Jay_KD77) August 7, 2022

A few people commented how the perception on COVID had changed since the start of the pandemic.

It shows how much things have changed in the past year that Tahlia McGrath returns a positive Covid test and is padded up to bat in the final. #AUSvIND #CommonwealthGames — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 7, 2022

Some slammed Australia for changing the rules as per their convenience.

It shows how big hypocrite country you are who basically deported @DjokerNole for being unvaccinated, but when it comes on you, you change rules as per your convenience and allow COVID+ player to take field... Shame on Australia — Ankit Nigania (@ankit_nigania) August 7, 2022

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur later revealed that the Indian team was informed about McGrath’s condition before the toss.

“They informed us before the toss. That was something not in our control because the Commonwealth has to take the decision. We were OK because she (Tahlia McGrath) wasn’t very ill, so we just decided to play," she said.

Australia won the toss and skipper Meg Lanning elected to bat first. The side scored 161/8 in 20 overs. Beth Mooney emerged as the top scorer with 61 runs to her name. For India, Sneh Rana and Renuka Singh picked 2 wickets each.

When it was time for India to bat, openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana departed early. Jemimah Rodrigues and

Harmanpreet Kaur steered the side close to victory, but after their wickets in the 16th over, the Indian batting line-up collapsed. The team could not go past the victory post and had to settle for the silver medal at the prestigious event.

