Commonwealth Games: Member of India squad tests positive for COVID-19 days before opening clash

A member of the 2022 Commonwealth Games-bound India women's cricket team has contracted COVID-19 just days before their opening clash against Australia.

The said member of the squad, whose name hasn't been unveiled so far, had tested positive for the virus just before the team departed for the United Kingdom.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reportedly confirmed the development in the apex council meeting that took place on Thursday.

Women's cricket makes its debut at the multi-nation event that gets underway in Birmingham on Thursday, 28 July, with the sport having last made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, 1998.

Eight nations are participating in the cricket event and are divided into two pools, with India grouped alongside Pakistan, Australia and Barbados. The Women in Blue begin their campaign against ODI and T20I champions Australia on 29 July, and take on arch-rivals Pakistan two days later.

All the cricket matches in CWG 2022 will take place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Former India captain Ganguly also confirmed India men's vice-captain KL Rahul's positive COVID-19 test in the same meeting. Rahul, who hasn't been in action since IPL 2022, hasn't officially been ruled out of India's tour of West Indies though despite the positive COVID test.

