Commonwealth Games: Indian spinners throw away match they had no business losing

It was indeed an incredible display of lack of professionalism that cost the Indian women their first match of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games against Australia, something that was inconceivable even after the first half of the Australian batting was completed.

From 49/5 after 7.2 overs, thanks to the sensational opening burst of medium-pace from Renuka Singh Thakur, who claimed 4/18 in her four overs, the Australian ladies ended at 157/7 in 19 overs as incredibly inept spin bowling from the Indian women shattered their chances of pulling off a famous victory over the world champions.

Australia showed why they are on top of the world, never giving up the ghost, even as the Indian team gave the impression that the match was in the bag, even before 10 overs were bowled.

The left-arm spin of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav were quite frankly pathetic. With such a massive boost from Renuka, with Deepti Sharma adding another wicket early, all the left-armers had to do was to keep it tight and on the stumps.

But neither bowler managed to do so, as initially Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris for the sixth wicket, and then Gardner and Alana King for the eighth were given both the length and width to score freely as India lost grip of the game between the 10th and 19th overs of the second inning.

Gayakwad simply could not keep it on the stumps and was clattered all around the off-side by Harris initially. Even Yadav erred in her line and length when it was easier to just put the ball on the stump and force mistakes from the Australians.

India were understandably all chuffed after the initial breakthroughs especially given that they were defending a total which wasn’t quite up to par. However, they seemed to assume that it was all done and dusted once they got Rachel Haynes in the eighth over.

Gayakwad went for 24 runs and was hit out of the attack after just two overs while Yadav went for 42 in four overs. Both were hammered, with shots through the off-side and hoists straight down the field ending India’s challenge.

While all Indian fans would be unhappy, the sheer professionalism of the Australian women must be applauded. They restricted India to 154/8 in the first innings with Jess Jonassen’s 4/22 of left-arm spin being a far cry from her Indian counterparts.

Thereafter, even when staring at a potential defeat, the Australian batters did not give up with Gardner, Harris and then King fighting the odds with poise and sheer aggression.

As for the Indian batting, make no mistake, had it not been for Harmanpreet, India would have struggled to cross 130.

Immediate questions about the line-up crop up. While the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma is set, one wonders if Yastika Bhatia as No. 3 is such a good idea. It would possibly be a better idea to get Jemima Rodrigues up the order to that slot. The latter is not a power-hitter, while Bhatia can do that. Also, Rodrigues is technically a better batter, so she’d be more equipped to handle the initial movement of the new ball.

Today’s batting saw some glitches that need to be ironed out. Most of the wickets were soft, beginning with Mandhana’s slash outside the off-stump. The Australian bowlers realised the lack of pace in the pitch quickly and used the slower bowlers well.

Nevertheless, all the top-order batters barring Bhatia settled in, but even then, India fell short of a score of 160-plus, which would be par on a normal day. Mandhana got 24 off 17 and Verma 48 off 33 but the latter was lucky, since she never really got in terms with the slower stuff from the Australians, not just the left-arm spin of Jess Jonassen, which befuddled four Indian batters.

Even Harmanpreet found the going tough at times but eventually it was her contribution that put India a competitive position.

This is just the first match of the Commonwealth Games and while whatever positives were there need to be accepted with glee but the negatives have to be addressed immediately. You cannot have a side like Australia on the floor, let them off, and expect to do well in the tournament.

