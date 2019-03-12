First Cricket
Coach Rahul Dravid pleased with challenging conditions for India U-19 boys during the quadrangular tournament

India under-19 'B' outclassed India U-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the 50-over tournament.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2019 09:25:20 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday said the purpose of exposing the India U-19 boys to bouncy wickets was served during the Quadrangular tournament.

File image of Rahul Dravid. Getty

"The quality of the wickets was really good at both the venues. They were challenging for the batsmen. The bounce was exceptional. Our whole idea was to expose the boys to bouncy wickets so that they play not just on flat wickets and then we can see who can stand up and perform when the conditions are challenging," said Dravid.

The bowlers dominated in the tournament with 200 crossed only five times.

"We saw almost 45 guys over the course of the four-day and one-day games. We are not really looking to give individual attention at this stage. This was a selection sort of a tournament before we narrow in on the top 30-40 players.

"It is a stage where we are looking to identify players. It is going to exciting to work with them leading to the U-19 World Cup," Dravid added.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 09:26:20 IST

Tags : Cricket, India 'A', India B, Rahul Dravid, SportsTracker

