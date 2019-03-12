Coach Rahul Dravid pleased with challenging conditions for India U-19 boys during the quadrangular tournament
India under-19 'B' outclassed India U-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the 50-over tournament.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 5 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 13th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 13th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 15th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 18th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre offered housing and training for recruits
-
Crisis-hit Jet Airways defaults on foreign loan repayment; Etihad Airways likely to infuse around Rs 1,600-1,900 crore
-
Ethiopian Airlines crash: US says Boeing 737 MAX safe to fly while China, Indonesia ground fleet; investigators find two black boxes
-
Lok Sabha election 2019: Kerala set for toughest triangular contest in its poll history; Sabarimala, political killings to be hottest issues
-
With Badla, Bollywood filmmakers seem to have come a long way from blatantly plagiarising foreign classics
-
Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unless this government thinks it’s the enemy of the people
-
Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry
-
March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 Himalayan passes on foot
-
Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; replaces Santiago Solari at embattled LaLiga giants
-
कांग्रेस का बड़ा दावा, कहा- RBI के न चाहते हुए भी मोदी सरकार ने जबरन थोपी नोटबंदी
-
समझौता एक्सप्रेस मामला: NIA ने टाला फैसला, 14 मार्च को अगली सुनवाई
-
NCP चीफ शरद पवार नहीं लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव
-
Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash: छह भारतीयों समेत 157 लोगों की मौत, सुषमा स्वराज ने Indian Embassy को दिया मदद का निर्देश
-
पाकिस्तान पर भारत का 'जल-प्रहार', रोका नदियों का पानी, केंद्रीय मंत्री ने किया ऐलान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8456
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5927
|112
|5
|Australia
|4780
|102
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Thiruvananthapuram: Head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday said the purpose of exposing the India U-19 boys to bouncy wickets was served during the Quadrangular tournament.
India under-19 'B' outclassed India U-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the 50-over tournament.
File image of Rahul Dravid. Getty
"The quality of the wickets was really good at both the venues. They were challenging for the batsmen. The bounce was exceptional. Our whole idea was to expose the boys to bouncy wickets so that they play not just on flat wickets and then we can see who can stand up and perform when the conditions are challenging," said Dravid.
The bowlers dominated in the tournament with 200 crossed only five times.
"We saw almost 45 guys over the course of the four-day and one-day games. We are not really looking to give individual attention at this stage. This was a selection sort of a tournament before we narrow in on the top 30-40 players.
"It is a stage where we are looking to identify players. It is going to exciting to work with them leading to the U-19 World Cup," Dravid added.
Updated Date:
Mar 12, 2019 09:26:20 IST
Also See
Encouraged by Rahul Dravid's words, Manipur's cricket wonder kid Rex Rajkumar Singh hopes to achieve bigger dreams
India B upstage India A, South Africa beat Afghanistan in final round-robin game of quadrangular Under-19 ODI series
How Rahul Dravid's mentorship has shaped the new generation of Indian cricket