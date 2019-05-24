CoA to meet officials of six North-East states to resolve issues and provide clarity before state body elections
With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on 22 October and aiming to finish the state body polls by 30 September, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status.
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators will be meeting the officials of the six North-East states in the National Capital to resolve a few issues, helping them to be fully Lodha Compliant before conducting elections of the state units.
With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on 22 October and aiming to finish the state body polls by 30 September, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status.
File image of Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji. AFP
"There are a few issues that NE states' representatives needs clarity. The major issue is when would be their cooling off period start. They were not full voting members before 2018. So they have a valid claim that their tenure should start with this year's state association elections and cooling off starts after three years," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Another teething issue is release of funds so that they can carry on with their infrastructure development and conduct of local matches.
"They need funds but as the amicus has pointed out that after scrutiny, if they are found compliant, release of funds shall not be a problem," the official said.
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators will be meeting the officials of the six North-East states in the National Capital to resolve a few issues, helping them to be fully Lodha Compliant before conducting elections of the state units.
With CoA announcing the BCCI elections on 22 October and aiming to finish the state body polls by 30 September, the six North-East states need clarity as they go into their maiden elections after acquiring full member status.
File image of Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji. AFP
"There are a few issues that NE states' representatives needs clarity. The major issue is when would be their cooling off period start. They were not full voting members before 2018. So they have a valid claim that their tenure should start with this year's state association elections and cooling off starts after three years," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Another teething issue is release of funds so that they can carry on with their infrastructure development and conduct of local matches.
"They need funds but as the amicus has pointed out that after scrutiny, if they are found compliant, release of funds shall not be a problem," the official said.
Updated Date:
May 24, 2019 21:47:33 IST
Also See
Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae PS Narsimha says rather than court or CoA, elected bodies should run cricket
IPL 2019: Nigel Llong set to officiate in final as BCCI decides not to take action for umpire's angry outbursts during league match
BCCI elections to be held on 22 October, announces CoA; Vinod Rai says democratically elected body should run cricket in India