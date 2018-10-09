CoA to discuss communication issues between players and selectors, Australia tour in meeting with Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri
The communication issues between players and selectors and a roadmap for the tour of Australia will top the agenda when the Committee of Administrators (COA) meets India's chief coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli along with the selection panel on Wednesday.
The meeting, which is scheduled in Hyderabad, will also address a few core issues like the code of conduct for centrally-contracted players, and requirement of extra support staff. India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will also be a part of the deliberations.
File image of CoA chief Vinod Rai. AFP
The big issue will be the communication channel between the team management, selectors and discarded players.
Recently, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay went on record stating that there was "no communication" from either the selectors or the team management, an allegation emphatically denied by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and COA chief Vinod Rai.
While Prasad has said that his colleague Devang Gandhi has spoken to the concerned players, Indian captain Virat Kohli refrained from making any comments on the issue.
However Vijay and Nair's public statements on the selection committee are being considered a violation of the 'Code of Conduct' for the centrally-contracted players.
"Obviously, the matter will be raised at the meeting. The BCCI has maintained that Vijay is not giving the true picture. Gandhi explained the position of selectors to Vijay in presence of team manager Sunil Subramanium," a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.
It is unlikely that any decision on skipper Kohli's request to have the wives of players and support staff being allowed for the full duration of overseas tours being sanctioned immediately.
The main issue will be preparation for the tour of Australia that starts with a three-match T20 series on 21 November.
But the main discussion will be centred around the four-Test series beginning 6 December in Adelaide.
The Indian team management has already asked for an extra tour game before the first Test in order to prepare better.
Cricket Australia had responded positively to the request and are in the process of arranging an extra tour game.
Some of the Test specialists like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara are expected to travel to New Zealand with the India A team in order to get ready for the Australia series.
There are talks of having a specialist spin-bowling coach with the Indian team as the slow bowlers have struggled outside the sub-continent.
Names like Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and current NCA coach Narendra Hirwani are doing rounds in case the COA gives a go-ahead to appoint a new spin bowling consultant.
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
