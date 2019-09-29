CoA saw no conflict of interest in Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee, says Vinod Rai
BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has issued notices to Kapil and fellow CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad for being directors of the newly-formed Indian Cricketers Association (ICA).
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AND Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Andhra by 56 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GOA Vs JHA Goa beat Jharkhand by 42 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KER Kerala beat Hyderabad by 62 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAN Vs SIK Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UTT Vs PUD Match Abandoned
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Zimbabwe beat Nepal by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:40 PM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Oct 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs BIH - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TRI - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BEN vs JK - Sep 30th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Bihar floods: Heavy rains claim 7 lives; IMD issues red alert for 9 districts, including East-West Champaran, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi
-
Amid tightly-choreographed festivities for Beijing's 70th anniversary, Hong Kong leads global 'anti-China' rallies; protesters to hold unsanctioned march
-
'Bloodbath in Kashmir': Imran Khan's UNGA speech may have verged on the hysterical, but his call to action for radicals is 'most dangerous'
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton returns to victorious ways at Russian Grand Prix, ends Ferrari’s winning streak
-
As droughts blight Asia, organisations are creating toolkits for victims of the crises
-
‘UP govt embracing, protecting Chinmayanand’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP for not charging leader with rape in Shahjahanpur case
-
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, RRR, Baahubali: Decoding Telugu cinema’s obsession with period dramas
-
RBI places Lakshmi Vilas Bank under prompt corrective action; directors probed for alleged fraud
-
At exhibition celebrating Kala Bhavana, questions about guru-shishya tradition, how we frame legacies
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Sunday said his panel never found any conflict of interest in having a Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), an ad-hoc body formed to appoint the head coach of the men's team.
BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has issued notices to Kapil and fellow CAC members Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad for being directors of the newly-formed Indian Cricketers Association (ICA).
File image of CoA chief Vinod Rai. AFP
However, Rangaswamy has tendered her resignation after being served a conflict of interest notice on a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.
"We appointed the CAC as an ad-hoc body to specifically appoint the head coach of the men's national team. We as COA found that there was no Conflict of Interest," Rai told PTI.
It is understood that the ad-hoc CAC no longer exists after Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the head coach.
However, when Rai was asked about Jain's order, he refused to make any comment.
"The Ethics Officer's position is a quasi-judicial one. I am in position to pre-empt what order he will pass and neither am I going to do that. I just said that we as CoA never felt that Kapil, Shantha or Anshuman were conflicted," the former CAG said.
It remains to be seen if the ad-hoc body in question is non-existent, will Dev and Gaekwad reply to the notice or appear for deposition before Jain?
"I have other plans so have decided to move on. The CAC was anyway meeting once in a year or one in two years so I did not understand the conflict," Rangaswamy told PTI earlier in the day.
"It was an honour to be on the CAC committee. It will be tough to find suitable former cricketers for any administrative role in the current scenario (conflict of interest). The ICA I would have resigned anyway before the elections were held. So it was a matter of time," she added.
As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles.
He wrote that 1983 World Cup winning captain Dev is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role.
Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI's Affiliation Committee.
Rangaswamy is alleged to be conflicted because of her role with the CAC and ICA.
The CAC had also picked the women's head coach W V Raman in December but at that time, it was an ad-hoc committee.
Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This is Shastri's fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the cricket manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), team director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2019 19:01:25 IST
Also See
CoA chief Vinod Rai backs Rahul Dravid as former India captain deposes before BCCI on conflict of interest charge
CoA extends deadline for conducting elections of BCCI's state units to 4 October
NCA director Rahul Dravid to depose before BCCI ethics officer DK Jain over 'conflict of interest' issue