New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has instructed Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Riyaz Bagwan to share a copy of the amended constitution for scrutiny before conducting elections on 2 May.

The CoA wants to be sure that the key Lodha reforms have been incorporated in the MCA Constitution.

"The Committee of Administrators is surprised that a copy of the new/amended constitution of the MCA has still not been provided as sought vide the trailing email dated 20 April 2018," CoA wrote in its email to Bagwan.

"Without scrutinizing a copy of the new/amended constitution of the MCA, it is not possible to confirm if the same is compliant with the recommendations of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee as accepted vide judgment dated 18th July 2016 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court (Judgment) and enforced vide subsequent orders," the letter read.

"For the above reasons, the Committee of Administrators has, in its trailing email, made it absolutely clear that it is not advisable to hold elections until the amended constitution of the MCA is scrutinized and confirmed to be compliant. You are requested to provide a copy of the new/ amended constitution of the MCA to the Committee of Administrators at the earliest," the CoA made its intentions clear.

"Yes, the Maharashtra CA amended its constitution on April 7 but suddenly after that Mr Bagwan said that he is the sole authority and will independently conduct election. While the constitution has been amended, we still don't know why Mr Bagwan has not submitted it to the CoA," a senior BCCI official, who knows workings of MCA told PTI.

It is learnt that Bagwan has already issued nomination forms and sent circular to district units of Maharashtra CA.

The CoA also warned Bagwan of dire consequences.

"The CoA also urge you to fully consider all the implications and potential consequences of proceeding with elections despite this communication being addressed by you by the Committee of Administrators since you are concerned person who is initiating all steps in relation to the elections will be held responsible for the same," it concluded.