First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA orders Maharashtra Cricket Association to submit amended constitution before holding elections

The CoA wants to be sure that the key Lodha reforms have been incorporated in the MCA Constitution.

PTI, April 24, 2018

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has instructed Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Riyaz Bagwan to share a copy of the amended constitution for scrutiny before conducting elections on 2 May.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

The CoA wants to be sure that the key Lodha reforms have been incorporated in the MCA Constitution.

"The Committee of Administrators is surprised that a copy of the new/amended constitution of the MCA has still not been provided as sought vide the trailing email dated 20 April 2018," CoA wrote in its email to Bagwan.

"Without scrutinizing a copy of the new/amended constitution of the MCA, it is not possible to confirm if the same is compliant with the recommendations of the Hon'ble Justice Lodha Committee as accepted vide judgment dated 18th July 2016 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court (Judgment) and enforced vide subsequent orders," the letter read.

"For the above reasons, the Committee of Administrators has, in its trailing email, made it absolutely clear that it is not advisable to hold elections until the amended constitution of the MCA is scrutinized and confirmed to be compliant. You are requested to provide a copy of the new/ amended constitution of the MCA to the Committee of Administrators at the earliest," the CoA made its intentions clear.

"Yes, the Maharashtra CA amended its constitution on April 7 but suddenly after that Mr Bagwan said that he is the sole authority and will independently conduct election. While the constitution has been amended, we still don't know why Mr Bagwan has not submitted it to the CoA," a senior BCCI official, who knows workings of MCA told PTI.

It is learnt that Bagwan has already issued nomination forms and sent circular to district units of Maharashtra CA.

The CoA also warned Bagwan of dire consequences.

"The CoA also urge you to fully consider all the implications and potential consequences of proceeding with elections despite this communication being addressed by you by the Committee of Administrators since you are concerned person who is initiating all steps in relation to the elections will be held responsible for the same," it concluded.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Committee Of Administrators #Cricket #Lodha Committee #Lodha Reforms #Maharashtra CA #Maharashtra Cricket Association #MCA #Riyaz Bagwan #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Chris Gayle
28%
K. L. Rahul
24%
Rishabh Pant
18%
Chris Morris
11%
Others
21%