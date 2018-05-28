First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 27, 2018
CHE Vs HYD
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 25, 2018
HYD Vs KOL
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA member Diana Edulji promises to take substantial steps towards Women's IPL next year

Top Indian and overseas players including Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates and Meg Lanning were part of the one-off T20 game which went down to the wire.

PTI, May 28, 2018

New Delhi: The experimental Women's T20 ahead of IPL play-offs did not attract a sizeable crowd but CoA member Diana Edulji insists the one-off game was a positive step and will lead to "something substantial" next season.

File image of one-off Women's T20 game. Sportzpics

File image of one-off Women's T20 game. Sportzpics

There was not much crowd support for the match played on a sultry Mumbai afternoon ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 between eventual IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 22 May.

Top Indian and overseas players including Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates and Meg Lanning were part of the game which went down to the wire.

"In my view, the match was a success and many followed it on television. Yes, there were not many spectators but that was also the case during the 2016 Women's World T20 (when the event was held simultaneously with the men's competition)," Edulji told PTI.

"So, I am not so sure if the BCCI could have scheduled the game better but considering it was accommodated during the IPL, the board did the best it could. I am sure more games like these will be played next season, if not a full-fledged IPL, " the former India captain said.

Irrespective of the response, the one-off fixture has fuelled the demand of a women's IPL. Considering the dearth of quality Indian players, the league can be started with even four teams, something that has already been suggested by India T20 captain Harmanpreet and opener Smriti Mandhana.

Well, we cannot have eight teams right now, but yes,three or four teams. To start with it would be a good initiative because when the men's IPL began (in 2008), only foreigners did well in the first two seasons. Later on, we started developing India's bench strength," Mandhana had said of the exhibition match at Wankhede.

Australia already has a Women's Big Bash and England Kia Super League (UK version of women's T20 league), which was introduced in 2016.

Edulji had a long chat with the players from England, Australia and New Zealand ahead of the match.

"The foreigners were very excited being part of this one off game and they have already told me that they are looking forward to being here next year. They also appreciated the BCCI offer to get them over here at such a short notice," she added.

Updated Date: May 28, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Diana Edulji #England #Harmanpreet Kaur #Kia Super League #Meg Lanning #Mithali Raj #New Zealand #Smriti Mandhana #SportsTracker #Suzie Bates #Women's Big Bash

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Kolkata
 14 8 6 0 16
4
Rajasthan
 14 7 7 0 14
5
Mumbai
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Bangalore
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
8
Delhi
 14 5 9 0 10

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all