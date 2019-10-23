First Cricket
COA member Diana Edulji calls for bigger domestic talent pool for women's IPL to successfully take place

Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Asian News International, Oct 23, 2019 13:52:30 IST

Mumbai: Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji said more domestic players are needed for women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Wednesday.

COA member Diana Edulji calls for bigger domestic talent pool for womens IPL to successfully take place

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

"It will increase as the years go by. We need a big pool of domestic players, we do not want only the foreigners to come here and play IPL," Edulji told ANI.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly today took over as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was conducted at the cricket governing body's headquarters. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.

Edulji also said: "Everything cannot be completed but our main target was elections and give it over to office-bearers. BCCI should be run by office bearers and not administrators."

Today is the last day of the CoA in office as the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the tenure of the CoA for the BCCI administration will end after the election of new office bearers.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2019 13:52:30 IST

