CoA meeting LIVE: India-Pakistan 2019 World Cup clash hangs in balance; meeting underway in New Delhi

Date: Friday, 22 February, 2019 13:57 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • Meanwhile, India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has been pretty vocal about the issue has told CNN News 18 that he 'agrees with the ban if it serves purpose'

  • A couple of news channels are reporting that BCCI will consult the Indian team management and the top brass - Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni over Pakistan boycott. 

  • Sources to NDTV!

  • Diana Edulji, one of the two members of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had said on Thursday that based on the opinions from Friday's meeting, it will be decided whether India should boycott the World Cup clash with Pakistan. "In the meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Friday), we will follow the due procedure, which is taking opinion from External Affairs Ministry, Sports Ministry and Home Ministry and then take a call," Edulji told ANI.

    The panel is likely to seek advice to take “collective and responsible” decision with regard to the match, slated to be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester on 16 June.

  • There were reports earlier that BCCI were mulling writing a letter to ICC  demanding a complete ban on Pakistan in the wake of the Pulwama Terror attacks. A final decision on the future action was to be taken after obtaining legal clarity.

  • The meeting got underway before scheduled time in the national capital. CoA's Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji are present in New Delhi along with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. Lt General Ravi Thodge, who had been inducted into the CoA as its third member on Thursday, will join the meeting over call. 

  • Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) meeting that is currently underway in New Delhi, the agenda of the meeting being the fate of the India-Pakistan clash in the upcoming World Cup.

Earlier, sources in BCCI had said that the cricket board will take the decision on the matter after having consultation with the government while another board official had advocated an "unprecedented step" in the case.

Representational image. AFP

The Pulwama attack has been met with widespread condemnation from India. Former cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Sourav Ganguly Harbhajan Singh, etc. have called for all cricketing ties with Pakistan to be severed and the World Cup match against Pakistan to be boycotted.

Similarly, cricketers on the other side of the border, including former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, have thrown their weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently broke his silence over the issue by saying that Pakistan would retaliate if India were to exhibit aggressive behaviour towards them.

Portraits of Pakistani cricketers have been taken down at various Indian cricket associations, including the BCCI-affiliated Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

At least, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama in Kashmir on 14 February. There have been growing demands that India should boycott its clash with Pakistan during the World Cup starting in May this year in England, as a mark of protest.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019

