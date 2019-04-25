First Cricket
CoA likely to recommend "full disclosure" to Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman in conflict of interest case

It is learnt that as per BCCI's current Conflict of Interest clause, both Tendulkar and Laxman's case will also fall under 'tractable conflict of interest' category.

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 21:46:57 IST

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to recommend the same "full disclosure" in Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman's alleged conflict of interest case to the BCCI ombudsman DK Jain, just like they had done in former skipper Sourav Ganguly's case.

However with all three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) under the Conflict of Interest cloud, the task is cut out for the three-member CoA, who will be discussing the future of the committee as the ombudsman gets ready to give his verdict.

Justice (Retd) Jain, who is also the Ethics Officer has issued notices to Laxman and Tendulkar, asking them to file written responses to the alleged conflict of interest for their dual roles as mentors/icon of IPL franchises as well as members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

File image of Sachin Tendulkar. PTI

The CoA will meet in the national capital on Saturday, 27 April to discuss a host of issues and it is expected that the reply in case of Tendulkar and Laxman, which needs to be filed by 28 April, will come up for discussion.

Ganguly and Tendulkar are currently working in "voluntary capacity" for their respective franchises while the terms of Laxman's professional engagement with Sunrisers couldn't be ascertained.

It is learnt that as per BCCI's current Conflict of Interest clause, both Tendulkar and Laxman's case will also fall under 'tractable conflict of interest' category.

According to the BCCI's constitution clause 38 (3) (a): "Tractable conflicts are those that are resolvable or permissible or excusable through recusal of the individual concerned and - or - with full disclosure of the interest involved."

"It is unlikely that CoA's response through BCCI CEO will be any different for Tendulkar and Laxman as it was in the case of Ganguly. They will recommend full disclosure, which can sort out the issue and they can continue," a senior BCCI official, privy to development, told PTI.

However the official maintained that the bigger issue is how will the CAC function in its existing state if there isn't more clarity on the Conflict of Interest issue.

"The CoA doesn't want to tinker with CAC as any changes they feel should be made by apex council after BCCI elections. But what if ombudsman feels there is conflict and the trio (Ganguly, Tendulkar, Laxman) decide to quit CAC? How do you conduct the mandatory coaches' interview after World Cup," the official said.

