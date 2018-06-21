First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 6 Jun 20, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 5 Jun 19, 2018
NED Vs SCO
Scotland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 23, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA issues showcause notice to BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary for his 'unauthorised Bhutan trip'

The CoA has also questioned Chaudhary's frequent foreign trips and domestic travel, which is significantly more than BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry and acting president CK Khanna.

Press Trust of India, June 21, 2018

New Delhi: A trip to Bhutan to survey "soil and cricketing equipment" has landed BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary in a spot of bother as the COA has show-caused him, questioning the very "need of his presence" there.

Chaudhary has been asked to respond to the notice by 4 July on two specific counts

Representational image. AFP.

Representational image. AFP.

Firstly, "What was the justification for the visit to Bhutan? No prior proposal/ justification is seen in the records. No invitation/record could be provided by the office, excepting the rather abrupt e-mail attached on how the proposal originated.

Secondly, "Why was the approval of the Committee of Administrators not taken prior to your visit to Bhutan along with your Executive Assistant when you have done so in the past?"

The CoA has also questioned Chaudhary's frequent foreign trips and domestic travel, which is significantly more than BCCI treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry and acting president CK Khanna.

CoA was briefed by BCCI AGM (Cricket Operations) KVP Rao that the trip was meant to survey availability of cricket equipment, suitability of the clay/soil for preparation of pitches.

But the explanation hasn't gone down well with the CoA.

"All these functions are technical in nature and could well have been done only by the curator and the AGM Cricket Operations. The need for your presence and indeed the presence of your Executive Assistant on this visit is not apparent," stated the mail, which is in possession of PTI.

The COA has also asked Chaudhary the need for 32 days of overseas travel when acting president Khanna and treasurer Aniruddh haven't even make a single trip abroad in the current financial year.

Also domestically, during this phase, the acting secretary has travelled for 110 days, compared to 69 by the treasurer and 32 by the president, something that the COA described as a "disparity".

"It is telling that you alone, among the three office-bearers, have undertaken 32 days of foreign travel in barely five and a half months of the current calendar when the other two have not travelled abroad at all.

Also under the CoA scanner is the ICC's decision to replace the 50-over Champions Trophy in India in 2021 by a more lucrative World T20 during a quarterly meet in Kolkata, which Chaudhary attended.

It is learnt that Chaudhary didn't raise any objection at the board meet when the proposal was tabled.

ICC Chief executive Dave Richardson had said that the replacement got unanimous support.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018

Tags : #AGM Cricket Operations #Amitabh Chaudhary #Aniruddh Chaudhry #BCCI #BCCI AGM #Champions Trophy #Cricket #Dave Richardson #ICC #KVP Rao #SportsTracker #World t20

Also See

I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all