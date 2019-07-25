First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 5 Jul 24, 2019
NEP vs MAL
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA issues fresh eligibility criteria for appointing electoral officers for BCCI state units polls

The original deadline for the appointments of electoral officers was 1 July but the CoA extended it to July 25. The state elections must be held before September 14.

Press Trust of India, Jul 25, 2019 17:20:10 IST

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday issued clarifications on the eligibility criteria for appointing electoral officers for polls in the BCCI state units.

The original deadline for the appointments of electoral officers was 1 July but the CoA extended it to 25 July. The state elections must be held before 14 September.

CoA issues fresh eligibility criteria for appointing electoral officers for BCCI state units polls

Representational image. AFP

"It is clarified that former Joint or Additional Chief Election Commissioner and Joint or Additional Chief Electoral Officers of States are not eligible for being appointed as the Electoral Officer of the Member Association," the CoA said in a statement.

As of now, around 20 state units are in the process of appointing electoral officers while those who have not will be barred from voting in the BCCI AGM scheduled on 22 October, said a board official.

"The Committee of Administrators have noted that certain State Associations have faced difficulties in appointing an Electoral Officer in terms of the aforesaid, specifically, as all States have not set up a State Election Commissions," it said.

"With a view to ensure that the Member Associations do not face difficulties in the appointment of electoral officers for the conduct of the elections and are in a position to comply with the Supreme Court orders, the CoA considers it is necessary to issue the directions."

The state association shall appoint an electoral officer from any of the following categories of persons only: A former Chief Election Commissioner of India or former member of the Election Commission of India or a former Election Commissioner of the state.

In case, such person is not available, then former Election Commissioner of a neighbouring state(s) may be appointed, or a former Chief Electoral Officer of the state.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 17:20:10 IST

Tags : COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all