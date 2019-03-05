CoA has not yet referred Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's case, says BCCI Ombudsman
BCCI Ombudsman said the CoA is yet to refer him the matter involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who are facing an inquiry over their sexist remarks during a TV show.
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Mar 8th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Hosts on top after Bumrah's twin strikes
-
Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron face in Odisha after Dharmendra Pradhan
-
Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bashar al-Assad visit, says spokesperson; resignation rejected
-
In Kerala's Chettikulangara Devi Temple, devotees set on defying ban on ritual involving piercing of boys with metal hooks
-
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salman Khan's Eid releases
-
IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal intent; show cause notices issued
-
Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river management, but will officials listen?
-
As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how tainted wrestler's defence collapsed
-
Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spotlight, here's a lowdown on her history
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 2nd ODI at Nagpur : बुमराह ने काल्टर नाइल और कमिंस के विकेट झटके
-
दिल्ली में AAP से गठजोड़ नहीं करेगी कांग्रेस, सभी सात सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी पार्टी
-
बातचीत की दुहाई दे रहे पाकिस्तान से बात ही तो करता रहा है भारत, अब जरा जुबान बदल गई है
-
LIVE: AAP-कांग्रेस के बीच नहीं हुआ गठबंधन, राहुल के साथ बैठक के बाद लिया गया फैसला
-
'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस' पर राहुल की टिप्पणी पर भड़के गोयल, कहा- कुछ लोग बस इटली से इंपोर्ट करना चाहते हैं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: BCCI Ombudsman D K Jain on Tuesday said the Committee of Administrators is yet to refer him the matter involving India cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who are facing an inquiry over their sexist remarks during a TV show.
The Supreme Court had appointed its former judge Jain as the BCCI Ombudsman last month to resolve disputes. Jain took charge at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, earlier this month.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been suspended by BCCI pending enquiry. Twitter @hardikpandya7
"I have not taken up any matter Suo Motu for now. Once the CoA refers a case to me, I will take it up," Jain told PTI when asked about the case involving Rahul and Pandya.
The Vinod Rai-led CoA, after consulting amicus curiae P S Narsimha, had decided to lift the suspension on Rahul and Pandya in January, pending an inquiry. At that time, the BCCI did not have an Ombudsman.
Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from Australia after their loose comments on a popular chat show triggered a massive controversy, leading to their provisional suspension.
After their provisional suspensions were revoked, Pandya joined the team in the middle of the New Zealand tour while Rahul, who had a disastrous tour of Australia, was told to play the home A series against England Lions.
Rahul is now part of the India ODI squad which is locked in a battle with Australia while Pandya is nursing a back injury.
It remains to be seen what action the BCCI will take against the cricketers, if at all.
Updated Date:
Mar 05, 2019 20:17:00 IST
Also See
Koffee with Karan season 6 review: Best Koffee Coup, most politically correct, and those who were surprisingly candid
Pulwama attack: Kapil Dev says Govt should decide on India-Pakistan clash in World Cup and not people
Pulwama terror attack: Yuzvendra Chahal says decision of playing Pakistan in World Cup not in team's hands, will follow BCCI's orders