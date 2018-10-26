First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK and AUS in UAE | 1st T20I Oct 24, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
ZIM in BAN | 2nd ODI Oct 24, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
ZIM in BAN Oct 26, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 26, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA divided over Rahul Johri's fate as BCCI CEO; sets up three-member committee to probe into #MeToo allegations

With BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri among those facing allegations in the ongoing #MeToo movement, the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) is divided internally with regards his future in the role.

FirstCricket Staff, October 26, 2018

With BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri among those facing allegations in the ongoing #MeToo movement, the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) is divided internally with regards his future in the role.

Johri, who was an employee of Discovery Network Asia Pacific when he allegedly committed the offence, has in the meantime responded to a show cause notice served by the CoA following the allegation. Johri held various positions at Discovery from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.

File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

File photo of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. AFP

According to News18, while former India women's captain and current CoA member Diana Edulji voiced her support towards the seven state associations seeking Johri's removal from his position as the BCCI CEO, Committee chief Rai is believed to be against the direct removal of Johri, and has instead set up a three-member panel to probe into the allegations.

The committee comprises former judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh, former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and PC Sharma, former CBI director. A press release by the CoA further stated that the three-member panel will be given a time frame of 15 days to submit a report on the same, during the time of which Johri will remain on a leave of absence.

As many as seven state associations — viz. Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka — have demanded Johri's suspension from his position pending enquiry. Additionally, the state associations of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have said that they will bar Johri from entering their premises till the time he clears his name.

Johri's name cropped up in the ongoing #MeToo movement on 13 October, with the accuser choosing to keep her identity hidden.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

Tags : #MeTooIndia, BCCI, COA, Cricket, Diana Edulji, Discovery, MeToo, Rahul Johri, SportsTracker, Vinod Rai

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all