With BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri among those facing allegations in the ongoing #MeToo movement, the Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA) is divided internally with regards his future in the role.

Johri, who was an employee of Discovery Network Asia Pacific when he allegedly committed the offence, has in the meantime responded to a show cause notice served by the CoA following the allegation. Johri held various positions at Discovery from 2001 to 2016 before taking over as the BCCI CEO.

According to News18, while former India women's captain and current CoA member Diana Edulji voiced her support towards the seven state associations seeking Johri's removal from his position as the BCCI CEO, Committee chief Rai is believed to be against the direct removal of Johri, and has instead set up a three-member panel to probe into the allegations.

The committee comprises former judge of Allahabad High Court, Justice Rakesh Sharma, Barkha Singh, former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and PC Sharma, former CBI director. A press release by the CoA further stated that the three-member panel will be given a time frame of 15 days to submit a report on the same, during the time of which Johri will remain on a leave of absence.

As many as seven state associations — viz. Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka — have demanded Johri's suspension from his position pending enquiry. Additionally, the state associations of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have said that they will bar Johri from entering their premises till the time he clears his name.

Johri's name cropped up in the ongoing #MeToo movement on 13 October, with the accuser choosing to keep her identity hidden.