COA considers TNCA's new constitution as 'non compliant', urges board to take corrective measures by 4 October
It is being speculated that the newly-elected TNCA executive body, in its upcoming meeting will elect N Srinivasan as its representative at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai.
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has deemed Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's new constitution as "non compliant" on 21 counts as per Lodha Committee's recommendations and asked them to take corrective measures by 4 October if they have to participate in the BCCI AGM on 23 October.
Representational image TNCA. Image credits Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Facebook.
The TNCA on Thursday elected former BCCI president N Srinivasan's daughter Rupa Gurunath unopposed as its first woman president as the powers rested with the Tamil Nadu strongman.
It is being speculated that the newly-elected TNCA executive body, in its upcoming meeting will elect N Srinivasan as its representative at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai.
Srinivasan is 73 years old and as per amended BCCI constitution is ineligible for any role in Indian cricket set up.
The CoA believes that TNCA is "mischievously misinterpreting" the Supreme Court's order on 20 September where it stated that "disqualification is confined to office bearers only".
However the CoA on Thursday wrote to TNCA "that various amendments have been made by TNCA in the Amended Constitution on a deliberate misinterpretation of the order dated 20th September, 2019."
The CoA in its mail wrote that TNCA has been non-compliant on 21 counts, namely "articles 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33 and 34."
The mail categorically states that the age cap of 70 years remains and Supreme Court has clarified that.
"The CoA further clarifies that the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its order dated 20th September 2019 in no manner permits removal of all disqualifications in relation to Members of the Apex Council, as has been effected by TNCA in its Amended Constitution by removal of Rule 14 (3) to (5)," it stated.
Accordingly, the CoA clarified that all other disqualifications are to remain in full force viz. those contained in Rule 6(5) (a) to (e) and (g) and Rule 14 (3)(a) to (e) and (g) of the BCCI Constitution."
It further stated: "Accordingly, TNCA is hereby again requested to incorporate all the aforesaid proposed amendments in their constitution and register such modified constitution with the Registrar of Societies, Tamil Nadu and provide a copy of the said registered constitution to the Committee of Administrators at the earliest."
TNCA is thereafter requested to conduct its elections in accordance with such registered and compliant constitution before 4th October, 2019 in order for its results and the representative to be recognized for the purpose of BCCI elections.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2019 20:21:45 IST
