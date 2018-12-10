CoA chief Vinod Rai overrules Diana Edulji's request to extend Ramesh Powar's contract as Indian women's team coach
In a letter to Vinod Rai, COA member Diana Edulji said Ramesh Powar should be given an extension at least till the New Zealand tour, considering he has the backing of T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and seasoned opener Smriti Mandhana.
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 26th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 26th, 2018, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018/19 SA vs PAK - Dec 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Assembly Election Results: Congress' temple visits may finally be bearing fruit, but BJP may have Plan B in place
-
Defence optical fibre network: Services still await dedicated communication platform as slow pace, cost overruns hamper BSNL-led effort
-
Assembly elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi faces tough balancing act ahead; wrong choice of CMs could add to Congress trouble
-
Hockey World Cup 2018: Recent lapses notwithstanding, former Australia forward Glenn Turner impressed with India’s defence
-
2.0 cinematographer says working on the film was liberating: I'm glad people are appreciating the 3D
-
Vijay Mallya case: UK court orders UB Group chairman's extradition to India; here is a chronology of case and its origin
-
Dhanushkodi's residents battled nature's fury; but will they survive government apathy?
-
Imran Khan's no 'hired gun' remark just another ploy to ensure US continues feeding Pakistan army
-
Understanding mental illness: The question of identity — and allowing oneself to be defined by suffering
-
उर्जित पटेल का इस्तीफा: क्या यह 19 नवंबर को ही तय हो गया था!
-
UK की कोर्ट ने Vijay Mallya के प्रत्यर्पण को मंजूरी दी, 14 दिन में कर सकते हैं अपील
-
विपक्षी दलों का मंथन: अखिलेश और मायावती के बगैर विपक्षी कुनबा कितना मजबूत हो पाएगा?
-
अगर तीन राज्यों में कांग्रेस आई तो किस राज्य में कौन बनेगा मुख्यमंत्री
-
उपेन्द्र कुशवाहा की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस-पीएम मोदी बिहार के लोगों की उम्मीद पूरी नहीं कर पाए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
New Delhi: COA chairman Vinod Rai has decided against his colleague Diana Edulji's call to scrap the selection process of the Indian women's team coach and continue with Ramesh Powar at least till the New Zealand tour beginning next month.
In a letter to Rai, COA member Edulji said Powar should be given an extension at least till the New Zealand tour, considering he has the backing of T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and seasoned opener Smriti Mandhana.
File image of Ramesh Powar. Image courtesy: Twitter @imrameshpowar
Rai, however, in his reply made it clear that scrapping the coach selection process is out of the question as the BCCI has already invited applications for the job.
The application deadline ends on December 14 and Manoj Prabhakar, Herchelle Gibbs and Dimitri Mascarenhas are among the applicants.
"Diana sent an email to Rai asking for extension of Powar as both Harmanpreet and Mandhana asked for it. She wanted the interview process to be scrapped," a BCCI official privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"However, Rai replied by saying that scrapping the process is not possible as the advertisement for the job has already been issued," the official added.
The BCCI is expected to name the new coach before the New Zealand tour begins on January 24. The tour comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
The women's team is a divided lot at the moment with Harmanpreet and Mandhana seeking Powar's extension while the seniormost player Mithali Raj is against such a move.
Powar's term ended on November 30, a week after India lost the semifinals of the World T20 to England. The team management dropped Mithali for the knock-out fixture, triggering a huge controversy.
Mithali went on to accuse Powar and Edulji of trying to destroy her and being biased against her.
Powar, on his part, accused Mithali of threatening to retire midway into the World T20 after being denied the opening slot and creating chaos in the team.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018
Also See
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana write to CoA urging BCCI to keep Ramesh Powar as India women's team coach
Mithali Raj's exclusion in Women's World T20 semi-final cannot be questioned, says CoA member Diana Edulji
Mithali Raj controversy: Time to appoint Smriti Mandhana skipper in all formats, scrap dual captaincy formula