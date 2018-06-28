CoA calls BCCI's SGM invalid; asks board officials not to implement resolutions passed in meeting
CoA's action was expected after the BCCI officials decided to go ahead with the meeting without the approval of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.
Press Trust of India,
June 28, 2018
- Australia in England, Only T20 International, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 28 runs
- India in Ireland, 2 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs IND India beat Ireland by 76 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 54 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6053
|126
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators on Thursday deemed the BCCI SGM invalid and instructed the board officials to not implement the resolutions passed in the meeting held on 22 June.
"The Committee of Administrators has received a document from the Acting Secretary setting out the various resolutions that were purportedly passed during a meeting held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi on 2 June," wrote the CoA in a mail addressed to the BCCI officer-bearers and CEO Rahul Johri.
Representational image. AFP.
"The said meeting was convened and held in violation of the directions dated 15th March 2018 issued by the Committee of Administrators. 2. Accordingly, it is directed that no office bearer/ committee member/ employee/ consultant/ retainer/ service provider shall in any way implement, act further to or in aid of any resolutions that may have been passed during the aforesaid meeting," it added.
CoA's action was expected after the BCCI officials decided to go ahead with the meeting without the approval of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.
In the SGM, the the Board's general body had cleared the central contracts of the Indian cricketers but that already had CoA's approval.
The general body had raised an objection to Uttarakhand playing Ranji Trophy from the upcoming season and sought an extension for anti-corruption chief Neeraj Kumar.
However, CoA has already made it clear that Uttarakhand will be making their Ranji debut alongside northeastern states and Bihar.
On the ACU chief issue, Rai had earlier said that the question of an extension to Neeraj Kumar did not arise as Ajit Singh had already joined the Board in April.
The general body had also proposed a return to Elite and Plate division format in Ranji Trophy.
Rai has always stressed on the January 2017 Supreme Court order which states that the BCCI office-bearers will function under the supervision of CoA.
Updated Date:
Jun 28, 2018
Also See
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary blames CEO Rahul Johri for Champions Trophy being replaced by World T20 in 2021
Uttarakhand to make Ranji Trophy debut in upcoming season after 18-year wait, informs CoA chairman Vinod Rai
India's top cricketers yet to receive revised salaries; BCCI acting secretary points to General Body's pending approval as reason