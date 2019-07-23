First Cricket
COA asks Mumbai Cricket Association to correct inaccuracies in its constitution, or get barred from BCCI polls

The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket has asked MCA to correct "inaccuracies" in its constitution, failing which it will be barred from participating in the BCCI polls scheduled for 22 October.

Press Trust of India, Jul 23, 2019 16:46:08 IST

Mumbai: The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket has asked MCA to correct "inaccuracies" in its constitution, failing which it will be barred from participating in the BCCI polls scheduled for 22 October.

COA asks Mumbai Cricket Association to correct inaccuracies in its constitution, or get barred from BCCI polls

Representational Image. Getty Images

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is one of the oldest cricket associations and has produced around 70 players who have gone on to play for India.

In September last year, the MCA, while it was being ruled by a COA comprising two retired judges, had registered its new constitution as per the Lodha committee reforms.

However, the COA has spotted inaccuracies in MCA's constitution.

"Your attention is invited to the email dated 17th July 2019 addressed by the Committee of Administrators to the Mumbai Cricket Association providing guidance to the MCA in relation to the inaccuracies in its constitution," the CoA wrote to the MCA on 19 July in an email, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

"Your response on the same is still awaited. Please note that in order to be declared compliant with the judgement dated 9th August 2018 passed by the Hon'ble Supreme ("Judgement"), the MCA is required to correct the aforesaid inaccuracies, failing which the MCA will be debarred from participating in the election process of BCCI."

One of the judges who was in charge of the Mumbai body when the constitution was registered, said that they had taken help of BCCI's legal team while drafting the constitution and had also asked suggestions and objections from MCA's affiliated members.

A senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday that they are yet to respond to the COA's mail.

The COA has also asked MCA to appoint electoral officer for its elections before the deadline of 14 September. The MCA official also said that they had written to the State Election Commission Maharashtra asking for a suitable candidate and were awaiting its response.

Meanwhile, a delegation of MCA officials met Maharashtra Sports Minister Ashish Shelar and asked him to renew the lease of iconic Wankhende Stadium and Oval, Cross and Azad maidans, where young cricketers play.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 16:46:08 IST

