CoA asks Mumbai Cricket Association to appoint new electoral officer and conduct elections by 28 September

The MCA had written to the CoA seeking directives after former state law Commission chairman DN Chaudhari refused to accept the electoral officer's post citing that conduct of state unit election would be a contempt of Supreme Court judgement.

Press Trust of India, Sep 18, 2019 23:07:30 IST

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators has instructed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to appoint a new electoral officer in place of DN Chaudhari and conduct the state elections by stipulated deadline of 28 September.

The MCA had written to the CoA seeking directives after former state law Commission chairman Chaudhari refused to accept the electoral officer's post citing that conduct of state unit election would be a "contempt of Supreme Court judgement".

File photo of COA head Vinod Rai. Getty Images

However on Wednesday, CoA in an 11-point reply, which is in possession of PTI, pointed out that it "respectfully disagrees" with Chaudhari's observations as it is "incorrectly" based on an earlier Supreme Court directive on July 5, 2018 which stated that elections couldn't be held.

Since then, the apex court has approved draft constitution on 9 August, 2018 and there is no question of not holding the elections.

In fact, CoA has stated that various state associations (Delhi, Vidarbha, Assam) have conducted elections with its approval and there hasn't been any contempt of court.

It has also reminded that MCA despite its commitment is yet to "submit the draft constitution" as per the changes confirming to Lodha guidelines.

While concluding, CoA has instructed MCA to "consider any other person" for electoral officer's post and conduct the elections by 28 September, in order to participate in BCCI AGM on 22 October.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 23:07:30 IST

