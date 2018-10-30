CoA asks independent panel investigating BCCI CEO Rahul Johri's sexual harassment charge to declare no conflict of interest
Laying down the terms of reference for the three-member panel, the CoA said the probe committee will be free to investigate all charges against Johri and would be open to hearing any "person who is desirous of placing any fact" in the matter.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maoist attack kills Doordarshan cameraman, two cops in Dantewada; crew found pamphlets denouncing polls
-
Who shot the parrot? How the Asthana-Verma war broke out in the CBI
-
Ahead of Rajasthan polls, Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal's third front comes as best news for BJP, but not without challenges
-
Rajinikanth continues to bet on his upcoming films, with 2.0 and Karthik Subbaraj's Petta in the pipeline
-
Supporters of former Sri Lanka PM protest against his sacking in Colombo, burn effigies of President Maithripala Sirisena
-
European football talking points: Luis Suarez steps up for Messi-less Barcelona; Premier League’s three musketeers shine and more
-
Tech Mahindra Q2 net profit surges 27% to Rs 1,064 cr; revenue from operations up by 13.4% to Rs 8,630 cr
-
Spotlight on #MeToo: Tackling workplace harassment in Indian media
-
दिल्ली की हवा में दम घुट रहा है और केजरीवाल पॉल्यूशन में पॉलिटिक्स देख रहे हैं
-
क्या लंबे समय तक चलेगा श्रीलंका में राजनीतिक अस्थिरता का दौर?
-
छत्तीसगढ़: दंतेवाड़ा में नक्सली हमला, दूरदर्शन कैमरामैन की मौत और दो जवान शहीद
-
सीट बंटवारे पर कुशवाहा ने BJP को दिखाई आंख, आज शाम शाह से होगी फाइनल बातचीत
-
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव 2018: शिव'राज' पर बरसे राहुल, कहा- किसानों को उपज की कीमत नहीं देती सरकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
New Delhi: The independent panel probing the sexual harassment charge against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri must declare absence of any conflict of interest in its first meeting, the Committee of Administrators said Tuesday after a member had to be replaced owing to this reason.
Laying down the terms of reference for the three-member panel, the CoA said the probe committee will be free to investigate all charges against Johri and would be open to hearing any "person who is desirous of placing any fact" in the matter.
Representational image. AFP
Johri was accused of sexual harassment in an anonymous social media post, which has since been deleted. He has denied the allegation in response to the showcause notice issued by the CoA.
The probe panel originally comprised Former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Barkha Singh and Former CBI Director P C Sharma.
However, Sharma was replaced by advocate Veena Gowda after it came to light that one of his relatives was a BCCI employee. The first meeting of the committee will be held in Mumbai but the date has not yet been specified.
"In its first meeting each member of the Committee shall make a declaration of absence of conflict of interest in conducting an independent and fair enquiry against Mr. Rahul Johri," stated the committee's terms of reference posted on the BCCI website.
The CoA said all its communication with Johri will be provided to the independent committee.
The three members of the committee would be paid Rs 1.5 lakh per meeting and the Board's former internal complaints committee head Karina Kriplani will be its contact person for any assistance required from the BCCI.
Kriplani has resigned from her position in the internal complaints committee but continues to be a legal advisor.
The CoA said that a public notice would be issued soon, inviting information.
"The BCCI and all its office bearers/employees/consultants shall provide all assistance and co-operation to the Committee as it may require," the CoA stated.
Apart from the anonymous social media charge, former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi also claims to have information on Johri's alleged misconduct in the past.
Updated Date:
Oct 30, 2018
Also See
BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says he is attending ICC meeting not as substitute to Rahul Johri
BCCI needs to appoint Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, CoA tells Supreme Court in status report
Seven state units demand suspension of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri over sexual harassment allegations