First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

CoA appoints three-member supervisory committee to monitor Bihar Cricket Association and conduct elections

The Supervisory Committee will be chaired by Alok Kumar (BCCI, ACU), while Alwin Gaekwad (BCCI Cricket Operations) and Sandeep Wagle (BCCI Finance) are the other two members.

Press Trust of India, Sep 07, 2019 14:23:11 IST

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has appointed a three-member Independent Supervisory Committee to run the cricketing affairs of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) and also conduct fresh elections.

The CoA, chaired by Vinod Rai, took the decision after deliberating on the issue during a meeting in Mumbai on Friday.

CoA appoints three-member supervisory committee to monitor Bihar Cricket Association and conduct elections

File image of CoA chief Vinod Rai. AFP

"For the proper running of the game in Bihar and conduct a free, fair and transparent election, it is imperative that the BCA's management is put under supervision and control of an Independent Supervisory Committee," a source close to CoA told PTI.

The Supervisory Committee will be chaired by Alok Kumar (BCCI, ACU), while Alwin Gaekwad (BCCI Cricket Operations) and Sandeep Wagle (BCCI Finance) are the other two members.

The Committee will have the power to "supervise, regulate and suspend the powers, duties and functioning of all post holders in the BCA, appoint or replace electoral officer, ombudsman and ethics officer."

It will also have the power to appoint selectors, team officials and match officials and also assign auditors to investigate utilization of funds granted by the BCCI, the source said.

It was also learnt that the CoA has instructed the BCA to not release any funds without written approval from the Supervisory Committee.

According to the source, the CoA has made it clear that BCA will be suspended with immediate effect if it fails to comply with the directions of the Supervisory committee.

"The CoA has directed BCA to co-operate with and comply with the directions of the Independent Supervisory Committee, which will report directly to them and submit a status report on a weekly basis," the source said.

"In case the BCA doesn't comply and cooperate with the Supervisory Committee, the CoA will not have any other option but to suspend the membership of the Bihar Cricket Association with immediate effect and direct the BCCI to run cricket operations directly in the State of Bihar.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 14:23:11 IST

Tags : BCA, BCCI, Bihar Cricket Association, COA, Committee Of Administrators, Cricket, Indian Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all