CM Gautam's contract terminated by Goa Cricket Association after his arrest on spot-fixing charges
CM Gautam, a former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman, was earlier on Thursday arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch along with Abrar Kazi for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League (KPL).
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India B beat India C by 51 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDB Vs INDC India C beat India B by 136 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC Vs INDA India C beat India A by 232 runs
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA Vs INDB India B beat India A by 108 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 1 wicket
- India Women in West Indies, 3 ODIs Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 53 runs
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 2 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs BANW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 7th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 8th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 8th, 2019, 02:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 10th, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW vs INDW - Nov 15th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 AND vs BIH - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs UTT - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KER vs TN - Nov 8th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan’s Khalistani agenda over Kartarpur corridor is clear; India has sleepwalked into a national security nightmare
-
Sensex jumps 184 points to hit new high of 40,654, Nifty reclaims 12,000-mark; Sun Pharma, RIL among top gainers
-
Nepal emerges biggest hub for Indian Mujahideen, says US report; porous border makes India vulnerable to terror attacks
-
Kamal Haasan turns 65: From Sadma to Vishwaroopam to Nayakan, here are ten of his most iconic roles
-
Iran resumes uranium enrichment at underground plant, takes step back from commitments under 2015 nuclear agreement
-
Champions League: In week of orderly chaos, Liverpool eke out victory, Chelsea play out wild draw against Ajax
-
A year after #MeToo's second wave, systemic change eludes Hindi TV industry, but attitudinal shift in evidence
-
Ayodhya hearing: With SC verdict expected soon, Narendra Modi govt draws up legal options to avoid confusion in wake of judgment
-
Oil spill in Bangladesh's Karnaphuli River a threat to critically endangered Ganges dolphins
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8149
|272
|2
|Australia
|6664
|267
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|England
|4958
|261
|5
|India
|8794
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|5632
|256
Rajkot: The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) on Thursday terminated CM Gautam's contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fixing in a domestic league.
Gautam, a former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman, was earlier on Thursday arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch along with Abrar Kazi for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League (KPL).
CM Gautam. Image courtesy: Facebook/CM Gautam
"Once the news came out, we have terminated his (Gautam's) contract and we have written to BCCI as well regarding this. He has been replaced by Darshan Misal as the captain and we have sent a player Prathamesh as his replacement (for the tournament)," Goa Cricket Association secretary Vipul Phadke told PTI.
In the first match in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Goa will take on Baroda in Visakhapatnam.
According to the Bengaluru Police, the two (Gautam and Kazi) were involved in fixing in the KPL 2019 finals between Bellary Tuskers and Hubli Tigers after accepting Rs 20 lakh each for slow batting. Hubli Tigers won that match by eight runs.
The 33-year old Gautam is a seasoned campaigner having turned up for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.
Gautam, perhaps the biggest name to be caught in the KPL fixing scandal, has 94 first-class games to his credit and was a regular in the Karnataka team. He shifted allegiance to Goa this season.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Updated Date:
Nov 07, 2019 17:09:06 IST
Also See
Karnataka Premier League: Bellary Tuskers' CM Gautam and Abrar Qazi arrested in connection with fixing scandal
'I was surrounded by match-fixers': Shoaib Akhtar labels match-fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates
Former BCCI president Anurag thakur says ICC 'has no relevance' without India's cricket board