Clive Lloyd praises Virat Kohli-led India, calls them 'the best Indian team ever'

Virat Kohli's Team India recently won the Test as well as T20I series against England and is also leading the ongoing three-match ODI series. Also, the Kohli-led team is currently the No 1 ranked Test team in the world. Impressed with their consistency, former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd former has branded the current unit as the "best Indian team ever".

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Lloyd spoke about India's historic win in the final Test match in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy series and heaped praised on the players for their exceptional performance.

“They are a much better side because they have variety, the players are fitter and more professional... Yeah, I would think so... Don’t forget they came from behind most times in Australia and that was excellent. Judging by their performances from that series you can say that this is the best Indian team ever,” Lloyd said.

The 76-year-old veteran also lauded rising talent Rishabh Pant. He shared that Rahul Dravid was the team’s best batsman for quite a number of years. However, the two-time World Cup winner is now admiring Pant.

Speaking about Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, Lloyd said that he has the ability to rescue the team when it's struggling in a game and "can surprise you any time".

Team India is currently looking forward to wrapping up the three-match series in the second ODI against England that is scheduled for 26 March.