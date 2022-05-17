'Clean, Calculated, Classy': Twitter all praise for Rahul Tripathi's brilliant innings against MI as he continues to knock on selectors' doors

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi unveiled a batting masterclass against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tripathi had walked out to bat at number three after SRH who were put into bat lost an early wicket as Abhishek Sharma was sent back in the hut by Daniel Sams for 9 off 10.

Opener Priyam Garg was then joined by Tripathi and the two batters steadied the ship for the side and chipped in with a 78-run stand for the second wicket. Garg was eventually dismissed for 42 off 26 after he was caught and bowled by Ramandeep Singh.

But the dominance from the SRH batters didn't stop as Nicholas Pooran who came out to bat at number four showed his class with the bat and put up a partnership of 76 runs for the third wicket with Tripathi. While Pooran got dismissed for a 22-ball 38, Tripathi went on to notch up 76 in 44 deliveries.

Should Rahul Tripathi be selected in the Indian team for SA series? #MIvSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/O85gjM5YVO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 17, 2022

IPL is such a blessing for modern day cricketers. Rahul Tripathi has been one of the consistent batters in the IPL, and is now knocking on the doors of the Indian team. His FC avg is 33 & List-A avg is 31. But it becomes irrelevant if you’ve a good IPL #DoddaMathu #IPL2022 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) May 17, 2022

If Rahul Tripathi doesn't play for India, it's our own loss. — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) May 17, 2022

Rahul Tripathi is such a fine asset to any team. Absolutely magnificent to watch him in a flow. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2022

Top quality T20 knock. Clean, Calculated, Classy. Glad SRH didn’t tinker with Rahul Tripathi’s batting position. Best number three this season so far. #SRHvsMI — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) May 17, 2022

I just Loooove watching Rahul Tripathi bat. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 17, 2022

His knock included three maximums and 9 fours. The Sunrisers lost a couple of wickets in quick succession but still posted 193/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep was the pick of the bowlers for MI as he returned with figures of 3/20 in three overs.

