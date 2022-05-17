Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Clean, Calculated, Classy': Twitter all praise for Rahul Tripathi's brilliant innings against MI as he continues to knock on selectors' doors

Cricket

'Clean, Calculated, Classy': Twitter all praise for Rahul Tripathi's brilliant innings against MI as he continues to knock on selectors' doors

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi unveiled a batting masterclass against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tripathi had walked out to bat at number three after SRH who were put into bat lost an early wicket as Abhishek Sharma was sent back in the hut by Daniel Sams for 9 off 10.

Rahul Tripathi scored 76 off 44 against MI. Sportzpics

Rahul Tripathi scored 76 off 44 against MI. Sportzpics

Opener Priyam Garg was then joined by Tripathi and the two batters steadied the ship for the side and chipped in with a 78-run stand for the second wicket. Garg was eventually dismissed for 42 off 26 after he was caught and bowled by Ramandeep Singh.

But the dominance from the SRH batters didn't stop as Nicholas Pooran who came out to bat at number four showed his class with the bat and put up a partnership of 76 runs for the third wicket with Tripathi. While Pooran got dismissed for a 22-ball 38, Tripathi went on to notch up 76 in 44 deliveries.

His knock included three maximums and 9 fours. The Sunrisers lost a couple of wickets in quick succession but still posted 193/6 in 20 overs. Ramandeep was the pick of the bowlers for MI as he returned with figures of 3/20 in three overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 17, 2022 21:41:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position as top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.

MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
First Cricket News

MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

MI vs SRH Match 65 Predicted Playing 11 - My tata IPL team 2022 prediction Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad