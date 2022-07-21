'Class is back': Twitter reacts after Cheteshwar Pujara slams third double ton for Sussex in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in sensational form in the County circuit and on his captaincy debut for Sussex, he slammed his third double century on Wednesday. Pujara, who is leading Sussex for this match, notched up his double ton in 368 balls (498 minutes). His knock was the perfect Pujara innings – a lot of control, patience and at the same time, it also consisted of 19 fours and two sixes.

With this double hundred, Pujara became the first Sussex player after 118 years to slam 3 double hundreds in one county season. He looked in good form in the last India vs England Test match at Edgbaston where he scored a half century in the second innings.

Pujara was named the stand-in captain of Sussex after Tom Haines was injured. He responded in fine fashion with his fifth ton in seven county games this season and put his side in the driver’s seat. The right-hander shared a 219-run third-wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15×4) and battled through the scorching heat that swept the entire country. He kept on batting even as the other batters were dismissed at the other end.

Pujara had started his stint with Sussex with a double ton against Derbyshire and then followed it up with another hundred against Worcestershire and a double hundred against Durham. He then slammed an unbeaten 170 against Middlesex. These string of big scores forced the selectors to recall him for the Test against England after he was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka.

Here are how fans reacted to Pujara’s third double hundred:

