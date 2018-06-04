First Cricket
Chris Woakes ruled out of Scotland ODI with thigh injury; England call up Tom Curran as replacement

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June with a thigh problem and will be replaced by Tom Curran.

Reuters, June 04, 2018

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the one-day international against Scotland in Edinburgh on 10 June with a thigh problem and will be replaced by Tom Curran.

File image of England's Chris Woakes. AFP

File image of England's Chris Woakes. AFP

Woakes’ injury is the latest blow for England ahead of the five-match 50-over series against Australia, which kicks off at the Oval on 13 June, with all-rounder Ben Stokes already sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the Scotland ODI with tightness in his right quad. He is replaced in the squad by Surrey’s Tom Curran,” England said on its verified Twitter account.

Woakes, 29, will undergo further fitness tests to determine his fitness for the Australia series, while Stokes has been ruled out for the first part of the tournament.

