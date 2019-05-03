First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL | Match 50 May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
IPL May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Chris Gayle, West Indies batsman, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Gayle would look to bow out with the trophy

There's no better way for Chris Gayle to retire from ODI cricket than with the trophy that has eluded his team since 1979.

Garfield Robinson, May 03, 2019 18:01:34 IST

The Universe Boss, the six machine, is back to his best and Caribbean fans are rejoicing. Recent outings against England in the Caribbean, and for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, has shown that Chris Gayle remains one of the biggest threat to the bowlers. So good he has been of late that he even once mentioned rescinding his decision to retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup campaign.

File image of Chris Gayle. AP

File image of Chris Gayle. AP

Gayle in this kind of form could do wonders for West Indies. It is not for nothing that he is one of the most feared players in the game. The tall left-hander is a batsman of immense power and sublime timing, capable of hitting the ball out of the ground with the most casual swing of his bat.

In four completed games against England, he smashed 424 runs at a remarkable average of 106. He struck two hundreds — one of the them a gigantic 162 made off just 97 deliveries — and two fifties. He then waltzed into the IPL, never missed a beat and proceeded to produce a string of big scores, the highest of which was a brutal, unbeaten 99 with 10 fours and five sixes against his old team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The West Indies will be heavily reliant on Gayle. If he has a good time in England then the West Indies are likely to have a good tournament. Now 39, this will be his last World Cup. He will want to leave a mark. And if he does retire from ODI  cricket after the World Cup, what better way to bow out than with the trophy that has eluded his team since 1979.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 18:01:34 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, West Indies World Cup Matches, West Indies World Cup Squad, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 West Indies, World Cup Schedule

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all