The Universe Boss, the six machine, is back to his best and Caribbean fans are rejoicing. Recent outings against England in the Caribbean, and for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, has shown that Chris Gayle remains one of the biggest threat to the bowlers. So good he has been of late that he even once mentioned rescinding his decision to retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup campaign.

Gayle in this kind of form could do wonders for West Indies. It is not for nothing that he is one of the most feared players in the game. The tall left-hander is a batsman of immense power and sublime timing, capable of hitting the ball out of the ground with the most casual swing of his bat.

In four completed games against England, he smashed 424 runs at a remarkable average of 106. He struck two hundreds — one of the them a gigantic 162 made off just 97 deliveries — and two fifties. He then waltzed into the IPL, never missed a beat and proceeded to produce a string of big scores, the highest of which was a brutal, unbeaten 99 with 10 fours and five sixes against his old team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The West Indies will be heavily reliant on Gayle. If he has a good time in England then the West Indies are likely to have a good tournament. Now 39, this will be his last World Cup. He will want to leave a mark. And if he does retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup, what better way to bow out than with the trophy that has eluded his team since 1979.

