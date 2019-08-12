First Cricket
Chris Gayle surpasses Brian Lara to become highest ODI run-getter for West Indies in 300th appearance

Playing his 300th ODI - most for a West Indies player - Chris Gayle also became the highest scorer for the country in the 50-over format.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 12, 2019 00:30:47 IST

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle already holds the record for most ODIs for the West Indies. On Sunday, he unlocked one more achievement, becoming the highest-run getter for West Indies in ODIs. Gayle also became the most capped Windies players after he took field in second ODI against India. In both milestones, he left behind another legend of the game - Brian Lara.

In the second ODI between West Indies and India at the Queen's Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Gayle brought about his 300th ODI - 297th for West Indies and three for ICC World XI. He thus surpassed Brian Lara who played 299 ODIs for West Indies and ICC World XI combined.

Chris Gayle surpasses Brian Lara to become highest ODI run-getter for West Indies in 300th appearance

Chris Gayle surpassed one more ODI milestone on Sunday. Reuters

In the second ODI, Gayle became the highest ODI scorer for the Windies. Coming into the contest the 'Universe Boss' needed just seven runs to add another record to his glittering resume. And he got there with single to third man.

Gayle surpassed Lara's record of 10348 runs on Sunday with both legends of the sport playing more or less the same number of matches. Lara had 19 centuries and 62 fifties in his West Indies ODI career while Gayle has 25 tons and 52 half tons.

Gayle became the first West Indies player to reach 300 ODIs with Lara behind on 299, Shivnarine Chanderpaul on 268, Desmond Hayne on 238, Carl Hooper on 227, Richie Richardson on 224, Marlon Samuels on 207 and Courtney Walsh on 205. The list is led by Sachin Tendulkar who played 463 ODIs during his 23 year career.

Top 5 ODI run-scorers for West Indies:

Chris Gayle - 10349* runs from 297* matches
Brian Lara - 10348 runs from 295 matches
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 8778 runs from 268 matches
Desmond Haynes - 8648 runs from 238 matches
Viv Richards - 6721 runs from 187 matches

Top 5 ODI appearances for West Indies:

Chris Gayle - 297 matches
Brian Lara - 295 matches
Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 268 matches
Desmond Haynes - 238 matches
Carl Hooper - 227 matches

Top 5 ODI appearances overall:

Sachin Tendulkar - 463 matches
Mahela Jayawardene - 448 matches
Sanath Jayasuriya - 445 matches
Kumar Sangakkara - 404 matches
Shahid Afridi - 398 matches
(Chris Gayle in 21st place with 300 matches)

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 00:30:47 IST

