Chris Gayle says he is always labelled as 'a burden for the team' if he doesn't score runs every other game
40-year old Chris Gayle, who played for defending Jozi Stars in what was a disastrous MSL campaign for him, scored just 101 runs from six innings for his team
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs MAH Rajasthan beat Maharashtra by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs PUN Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs HAR Haryana beat Baroda by 6 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Mumbai beat Karnataka by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs JHA - Nov 27th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ vs DEL - Nov 27th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH vs HAR - Nov 27th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra govt formation: At Maha-Aghadi's show of strength in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar vows to 'teach BJP lesson'; SC ruling at 10.30 am tomorrow
-
Sensex surges 530 points to scale new closing peak of 40,889, Nifty ends above 12,050; Bharti, Tata Steel among top gainers
-
ACB's timing in shutting Maharashtra irrigation scam cases is questionable, brings back memories of Mukul Roy, Himanta Biswa Sarma
-
Ahead of visit to New Delhi, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says Sri Lanka won't do anything to harm India's interests
-
BJP resolve to pass Citizenship Amendment Bill threatens indigenous inhabitants of North East, reminds people of Congress arrogance during party's heyday
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Competitive and dramatic on the court; chaotic, shambolic organisational nightmare off it
-
CBFC says it didn't ask for Ford vs Ferrari cuts; but self-censorship also points to shrinking space for dissent in India
-
Girl With A Pearl Earring author Tracy Chevalier: 'Women in historical settings have often been ignored'
-
In water rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Johannesburg: An in-form Chris Gayle is always in high demand in franchise cricket, but the marauding West Indies batsman feels he becomes a burden for his teams whenever he flops with the bat in private T20 leagues.
File image of Chris Gayle. AP
The 40-year old West Indies opener, who played for defending Jozi Stars in what was a disastrous MSL campaign for him, scored just 101 runs from six innings for his team.
"As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
"I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times. It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect," he added.
Gayle had gone unsold twice in the 2018 IPL auction before being taken by Kings XI Punjab at his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Standing at the twilight of his career, Gayle said he has now become used to the situation.
"Even from players as well, I am talking. Players, management, head of management, board members. Chris Gayle never gets respect. Once Chris Gayle fails, it's the end of his career, he is no good, he is the worst player and all these other things.
"I've generally overcome these things and I expect these things and I have lived with these things," he said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 22:54:06 IST
Also See
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Meghalaya stun Mumbai by six wickets; Delhi win despite Shikhar Dhawan's failure
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Prithvi Shaw included in Mumbai squad as doping ban nears end, eligible to play from 17 November
IPL: Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan says recent trades are reflection of challenges team is facing