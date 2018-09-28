Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga among other stars to participate in second edition of T10 League
Eight teams have formed some of the best combinations from a pool of 64 top cricketers in the players' draft for T10 League – the limited ten-over format cricket – that will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Yuzvendra Chahal removes Imrul Kayes
-
Sui Dhaaga movie review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan are sweet in this rallying cry for self-sufficiency and self-respect
-
Ayodhya verdict: SC ruling paves way for stern test of 'Shiv-bhakt' Rahul Gandhi's soft-Hindutva strategy
-
Britain reiterates support for India's bid to join NSG even as China remains opposed: A look at where P5 countries stand
-
TDS regime under GST takes off from 1st October 2018: Government procurements alone targeted for the time being
-
India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Final at Dubai: जाधव ने तोड़ी पार्टनरशिप, चहल ने दिलाई दूसरी कामयाबी
-
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की दूसरी सालगिरह: पराक्रम पर्व के बीजेपी के लिए बड़े सियासी मायने हैं
-
जानिए उनके बारे में सबकुछ, जो देश के पहले लोकपाल की खोज में लगे हैं
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला: सभी उम्र की महिलाओं को मंदिर में प्रवेश की मिली इजाजत
-
भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामला: चार हफ्तों तक और नजरबंद रहेंगे गिरफ्तार सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: Chris Gayle, Zaheer Khan, Lasith Malinga, Morne Morkel and Rashid Khan are some of the big names of world cricket that will feature in the second edition of the T10 League to be played in Sharjah from 23 November to 2 December.
Eight teams have formed some of the best combinations from a pool of 64 top cricketers in the players' draft for T10 League – the limited ten-over format cricket – that will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
File image of Chris Gayle. Getty
Eight teams – Kerala Kings, Punjab Legends, Maratha Arabians, Bengal Tigers, The Karachians, Rajputs, Northern Warriors and Pakhtoons – have been drawn in to two groups to fight it out.
This year, two teams –The Karachians and Northern Warriors – have been added to the list of the earlier six teams. This will expand the support and fan base of the T10 League, a tournament recognised by the ICC.
This year's players' draft featured a number of Afghan players who displayed exceptional skills in international cricket after gaining Test status.
Last year's champions Kerala Kings have picked up top draw Chris Gale, Junaid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Curran, Fabian Allen, Niroshan Dickwella, Benny Howell, as well as Imran Nazir, who will be making a strong come back after being on the sideline for a while.
Players such as Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Luke Ronchi, Mohammad Sami, Zaheer Khan, Umar Akmal, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tom Moores, Anwar Ali, Jade Dernbach and Hassan Khan have been selected by last year's runner-up team Punjabi Legends.
Bengal Tigers have picked up Morne Morkel, Aamir Yamin, Mohammed Nabi, KusalPerera, Sherfane Rutherford, Kevon Cooper, Dan Christian, Ali Khan and Rayad Emrit from the draft while Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Asif Ali have previously been selected by the team.
Maratha Arabians, led by the Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, have picked up Alex Hales, Kamran Akmal, James Faulkner, Lasith Malinga, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Brendan Taylor, Adam Lyth, Roelof Van Der Merwe, NajibullahZadran and Richard Gleeson.
Pakhtoon team picked up Liam Dawson, Mohammed Irfan, David Willy, Colin Munroe, Andre Fletcher, Sohail Khan, Sharfuddin Ashraf, Chadwick Walton, Shahpur Zadran, Cameron Delport and Gulbadin Naib while team Rajputs chose Mohammed Hafeez, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammed Shahzad, Tymal Mills, Carlos Brathwaite, Rahat Ali, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad, Ben Dunks, Peter Trego and Shan Masood.
Among the newcomers, the Karachians picked up Jofra Archer, Thisara Perera, Ben Cutting, Muhammad Nawaz, David Malan, Fawad Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Joe Clarke, Samiullah Shenwari and Muhammed Irfan Jr.
Another newcomer, Northern Warriors chose Ravi Bopara, Rovman Powell, Harry Gurney, Chris Green, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Kharry Pierre and Kennar Lewis from the draft to be added to Dwayne Smith and Nicholas Pooran.
T10 League, the world's first 10-over international professional cricket league that has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), was born in the UAE in 2017.
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2018
Also See
Morne Morkel-inspired Surrey crowned county champions after beating Worcestershire by three wickets
Angelo Mathews dropped for Sri Lanka's ODIs, T20Is against England; Dinesh Chandimal appointed skipper
'Who picks up the team, Rohit Sharma or Ravi Shastri?' Former skipper Sourav Ganguly asks India's head coach