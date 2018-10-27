Chris Broad becomes only second ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees' member to officiate in 300 ODIs
Even though Broad made his ODI debut as an official in Auckland in 2004, 11 years after Ranjan Madugalle refereed in his opening match in Karachi, the Englishman now trails the Sri Lankan by only 36 ODIs.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 89 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 27th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 28th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 29th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Pune: Ashley Nurse cameo helps Windies set 284-run target
-
Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed Sri Lankan PM: Ex-prez rode on anger over economic woes, graft charges to attain power
-
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota movie review: A cocktail of gorgeous action sequences, absurd laugh-out-loud moments
-
ICICI Bank Q2 consolidated net profit falls 42% to Rs 1,205 cr, total income marginally up by 5.7% to Rs 31,915 cr
-
#MeToo in Carnatic music: Madras Music Academy's N Murali on addressing sexual harassment allegations against artists
-
18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs pin hopes on technicalities and legal loopholes as they move SC to overturn verdict
-
ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City FC hope to bounce back from FC Goa thrashing with victory against winless Delhi Dynamos
-
Jagte Raho: Artists Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus
-
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score 3rd ODI at Pune: भारत को 284 रन का लक्ष्य
-
क्या मजबूत सरकार देशहित में है, बहुमत वाली सरकारों ने देश को क्या दिया है?
-
अयप्पा भक्तों के साथ बीजेपी, केरल सरकार ताकत से प्रदर्शन को दबाना चाहती है: शाह
-
एनसीपी से इस्तीफा देने वाले तारिक अनवर ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ
-
'सीबीआई में मची ‘भगदड़’ पर हैरान नहीं हूं, मैंने तो मंत्री और सीबीआई को खून के आंसू रुला दिए थे!'
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6707
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4145
|134
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2784
|121
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Pune: Chris Broad Saturday became only the second member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees to reach 300 ODIs when he walked out for the toss in the third match between India and the West Indies here.
Even though Broad made his ODI debut as an official in Auckland in 2004, 11 years after Ranjan Madugalle refereed in his opening match in Karachi, the Englishman now trails the Sri Lankan by only 36 ODIs.
File image of Chris Broad. Reuters
Jeff Crowe of New Zealand is third on the list with 270 ODIs, while former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has officiated in 212 ODIs. Roshan Mahanama retired in 2015 after refereeing in 222 ODIs.
Broad is presently sitting on 98 Tests and will become the second referee after Madugalle to complete a unique double by reaching the 100-Test mark in the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington in March 2019. Madugalle also leads Broad 92-89 on a head-to-head in T20Is.
A stylish left-handed top-order batsman during his playing days, Broad became an elite match referee in 2004, a year after refereeing in his maiden Test in Hamilton, and has since refereed in all the ICC Cricket World Cups.
"I feel honoured and incredibly fortunate to be actively involved with the game for such a long period," remarked Broad, adding: "300 is not a number for me but a story of all those who have made contributions and sacrifices so that I can live my dreams and achieve my objectives.
"On top of that list is my immediate family, and followed by colleagues in the ECB and ICC, and all my mates in the match officials' panel."
To mark the occasion, a memento was presented to Broad before the start of the match.
He played 25 Tests and 34 ODIs for England between 1984 and 1989, scoring 1661 and 1361 runs, respectively.
In 1986-87, he hit three successive centuries in an Ashes series to equal Jack Hobbs and Wally Hammond's record.
Besides 300 ODIs, Broad has also refereed in 98 Tests and 89 T20Is. He will complete his century of Tests in the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington in March 2019.
Broad's son Stuart is a regular member of the England Test side, having taken 433 wickets in 123 matches. He also played in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, taking 121 and 55 wickets, respectively.
Updated Date:
Oct 27, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: New-found swing, off-stump discipline behind Jason Holder's consistent rise as bowler
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's match-winning ton underlines charm of classical, error-free batting, reaffirms his status as modern great
India vs West Indies: Windies coach Stuart Law says Roston Chase understands spin, uses height to his advantage