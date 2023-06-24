Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Cheteshwar Pujara posts a clip of him training after getting dropped from India squad for West Indies Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara was overlooked by the selectors for India’s upcoming Test series against West Indies after a sub-par outing in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia

Despite scoring truckloads of runs in the County Championship, Cheteshwar Pujara could only muster scores of 14 and 27 in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. AP

New Delhi: In a show of spirit Cheteshwar Pujara was seen running and batting in the middle just a day after being dropped from the Indian Test team for the upcoming West Indies tour.

He uploaded a nine-minute video clip of him batting in the ground and playing a few shots.

On Friday, the BCCI announced the squads for the Test and ODI series in the Caribbean tour. The senior Indian batter was dropped from the Indian Test squad travelling to the West Indies next month.

Pujara was subjected to harsh criticism after his underwhelming performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London

With Pujara being dropped from the Windies tour, it is being speculated in certain sections that the India veteran may have played his last Test.

However, Pujara’s father and coach Arvind said his son can make a comeback to the national side and has already started his preparation for the Duleep trophy.

“He is mentally very strong. I can’t comment about selection. But from what I have seen, he is batting at his best. In fact, he was working hard in the nets the same day post the WI team announcement,” he said.

“He has started preparing for the Duleep trophy and will continue playing on the county circuit. As a father and coach, there is no reason for me to believe why he can’t comeback.”

After the India No.3’s omission, legends such as Sunil Gavaskar slammed the selectors for their decision to drop the 35-year-old Pujara.

Gavaskar had said Pujara had been made a scapegoat for the batter’s failure in the WTC final.

“Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures? He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket, a quiet and able achiever. But because he doesn’t have millions of followers on whatever platforms who would make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him? That is something beyond understanding,” said Gavaskar.

“What is the criteria for dropping him and keeping the others who failed. I don’t know because nowadays there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman or whoever where you could actually ask these questions.”

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: June 24, 2023 21:01:16 IST

