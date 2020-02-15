Cheteshwar Pujara marks winning ICC Test Championship as bigger achievement than lifting ODI or T20I World Cup
India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20I World Cup title.
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 5 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 16 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 40 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 1 run
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 16th, 2020, 06:00 PM IST
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs THAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW vs SAW - Feb 16th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs PAKW - Feb 16th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, 2 Youth Tests Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 27th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Exclusive: 'People voted for education and healthcare over divisive politics,' says Atishi on AAP's victory in Delhi polls
-
AGR woes: DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight after SC rap; withdraws order of no coercive action against defaulting firms
-
'You didn’t act when in office': EC counters ex-CEC SY Quraishi's charge that it did not go all out to punish hate speeches during Delhi Assembly polls
-
How Margot Robbie has perfected the art of carrying a film on her shoulders while never blowing her own trumpet
-
Wendell Rodricks was an icon of Indian's LGBTQ rights movement — a pioneer who ventured where few had dared to
-
Reservation fufils demand of substantive equality under Article 16(1) of Constitution; states duty-bound to offer it to disadvantaged groups
-
Public clocks of Bombay: In documenting the city's timekeepers, musings on the nature of time
-
Keeping emotions in check: Knowing how to channel aggression on court is what separates the good from the best
-
US reaches agreement with Taliban on violence reduction pact after meeting between Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper, Ashraf Ghani in Doha
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
New Delhi: India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Saturday said winning the ICC Test Championship will be a much bigger achievement than claiming an ODI or T20I World Cup title.
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. AP
India have secured 360 points from the first seven Tests to stay on course to reach the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship.
"When you become Test champions, I would say it is more than winning an ODI or a T20I World Cup. The reason is, this format is the ultimate format," Pujara, who last played a limited-overs match for India in 2014, said during the latest episode of 'Inspiration' on India Today.
"If you ask any great cricket player from the past, even the present cricketers, they would say that Test cricket is the most challenging format of this game. And when you become world champion of Test cricket, there is nothing like it."
India had started the ICC World Test Championships with a 2-0 win over the West Indies, before blanking South Africa and Bangladesh 3-0 and 2-0 respectively at home.
Virat Kohli's men will now take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning on 21 February in Wellington.
"Most of the teams have done well in their home conditions but when they go away, they are always challenged. Especially about the Indian team, we have managed to do well overseas. We have now started winning series overseas," said the 32-year-old right-handed batsman.
"So, that is the biggest advantage this Indian team has now. Talking about the Test championship, any team which gets into the final, they have to work really hard for over a period of two years and they have to win not just at home but also they have to start winning away from home."
Pujara also hailed ICC's decision to introduce the World Test Championship, saying it has made the traditional format of the game more competitive. "To sustain Test cricket, ICC had to come up with something and all the cricket playing nations have to think about Test cricket. To sustain Test cricket, I think this is one of the best platforms players can ask for. And there is something to play for in each and every Test match. You won't see many draws now," he said.
"So going forward, most of the Test matches will produce results. At the same time, even the opposition side, if they manage to play a draw, they will still get some points. Overall I think we'll see a lot of competitive cricket at the Test level. But going forward, I think we still have to do a few more things for the Test format to survive."
Talking about criticisms directed against him, Pujara said: "Fortunately my family is very positive and not many things affect me. I do understand when they pass any opinion."
"I respect it if it is a critical part of my game. Sometimes if you take critics positively, you learn many things, so I never take criticism in a negative way, it gives me a positive vibe, which allows me to work on my game."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2020 21:30:24 IST
Also See
India vs New Zealand: Ross Taylor says mistakes make you grow as a person on cusp of 100th career Test
India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue eye rare 5-0 clean sweep against battered Black Caps in final T20I
India A vs New Zealand A: Shubman Gill slams unbeaten double ton in drawn game ahead of Test selection against Black Caps