Cheteshwar Pujara maintains third spot in Virat Kohli-led ICC Test batsmen rankings; Pat Cummins becomes No 1 bowler
India captain Virat Kohli remained on top while teammate Chesteshwar Pujara managed to hold on to his third position in the latest ICC Test rankings, where Sri Lankan Kusal Perera made a quantum leap of 58 places.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are ranked third and first respectively in the ICC Test batsmen rankings. AP
Kohli is leading the chart with 992 rating points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (897 points) and Pujara (881). Besides Kohli and Pujara, no other Indian feature in the top 10 list.
The left-handed Perera has reached a career-best 40th position after 15 Tests, scoring 51 and an unbeaten 153 that guided his team to an improbable win, partnering in the highest ever unbroken 10th wicket stand in a winning cause in first-class cricket.
He added 78 runs for the last wicket with Vishwa Fernando (six not out) to beat an 83-year record set by the Australians against Madras in February 1936.
In the bowlers' list, Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has overtaken Kagiso Rabada to grab the top spot.
Cummins is the first from his country since Glenn McGrath's pole position in the list, back in February, 2006.
Cummins is leading the bowlers table ahead of England's James Anderson and Rabada of South Africa.
Among the bowlers list, India's Ravindra Jadeja is placed at the fifth spot with 794 points. Jadeja also features in the all-rounders' list at the third position ahead of West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib-Al Hasan.
Updated Date:
Feb 17, 2019 17:22:00 IST
