Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara hits another hundred for Sussex in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 115 at the end of day's play between Sussex and Middlesex.

Cheteshwar Pujara's fine run in the County circuit continues. Image credit: Twitter/@SussexCCC

Cheteshwar Pujara's fine run in the County Championship continued as the right-hander hit another hundred for Sussex on Tuesday. Leading the side, Pujara remained unbeaten on 115 at the end of day's play against Middlesex. This was Pujara's fifth hundred in the County season.

Put into bat, Sussex weren't off to an ideal start as they lost their first wicket in the eighth over when Tim Murtagh trapped opener Ali Orr in front for 7. Next man in Tom Alsop, who also hit a hundred, stitched a crucial partnership with opener Tom Clark before Tom Helm broke the 81-run stand.

Pujara walked into bat in the 35th over of the innings and put on a brilliant 219-run stand with Alsop. The pair looked in complete control before Helm removed Alsop for 135 and also removed Archie Lenham for a duck. Helm was pick of the bowlers for Middlesex as he returned with figures of 3/63. Middlesex also had services of Umesh Yadav but the Indian seamer went wicketless. Umesh bowled 18 overs and gave away 42 runs.

Pujara is in the middle of a dream run in the County circuit and with Indian cricket team not playing Tests in the near future, the solid right-hander would hope to remain in the groove before the next Test assignment. The County stint seemed to have helped Pujara as he not only returned to the Indian side but looked solid in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test where he scored a half-century as an opener.

Updated Date: July 20, 2022 09:19:39 IST

