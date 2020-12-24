Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Chetan Sharma appointed chairman of selectors for senior men's cricket team; Abbey Kuruvilla, Debasis Mohanty in panel

  • Anish Anand
  • December 24th, 2020
  • 21:04:51 IST

Ahmedabad: Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty in the five-member team.

The new panel was formed on the sidelines of the BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

BCCI representational image. AFP

The selection panel also has former India players Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh.

Sharma is a former player who represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career, the highlight of which was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup.

At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector.

