Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score streaming, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to put an end to their winless run this season when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Saturday’s doubleheader.

SRH, on the other hand, have not fared any better. The side too has failed to produce an all-round performance on the turf. The match will commence at 3.30 pm.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 9 April.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 3.30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, K. Bhagath Varma, C.Hari Nishaanth, N. Jagadeesan, K.M. Asif, Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Fazhalaq Farooqui, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

