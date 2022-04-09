CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury Update And Pitch Report

Two of the struggling sides, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, will meet at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 9 April.

Under their new captain Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai Super Kings has not found any momentum in the three matches so far. Deepak Chahar has been injured and their key performers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja have not found form.

SRH too have floundered with the bat. Openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have not clicked as a pair and they could opt to give Rahul Tripathi the nod to open the innings. The middle order has to find its feet and there were promising signs in the last match when Nicholas Pooran seemed to find his range.

Ahead of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is everything you need to know:

CSK vs SRH Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad encounter.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and the website.

CSK vs SRH Match Details

The CSK vs SRH match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 9 April, at 3:30 PM IST.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Suggested Playing XI for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dwayne Bravo

CSK vs SRH Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.