Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Coverage, venue, date, timing

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will square off in in the 59th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. MI have no chance of making it to the playoffs while CSK are in a must-win all matches territory.

CSK thumped DC in their last match to stay alive in the competition. Devon Conway was the star of the show as he scored 87 off 49 balls and he was ably supported by his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad as they helped CSK amass 208 with a late cameo from MS Dhoni (21 off 8) being the icing on the cake. The bowlers then put their best foot forward and bundled DC out for 117 to earn a HUGE win. They would look to carry forward that confidence and momentum into the match vs MI.

After winning two in a row, MI were jolted again as they lost KKR by a huge margin of 52 runs in their last game. They have had a tough time in this tournament and their batting hasn't clicked at all. They would look spoil CSK's party at the Wankhede.

When will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be played?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will take place on 12 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match be held?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match start?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs MI IPL 2022 match.

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Samarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (unavailable & injured), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (unavailable & injured), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya

