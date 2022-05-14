Tata IPL 2022 CSK vs GT Live Streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Coverage, Venue, Date, Timing

Hardik Pandya the captain has attracted plaudits from all quarters but Hardik Pandya the all-rounder is yet to exert confidence among many. The Gujarat Titans captain started IPL 2022 in the best way possible.

He bowled at full tilt, batted at the top of the order and captained his side brilliantly but one small niggle in between changed a lot of things. Pandya did not bowl in five straight matches before returning to bowl for just one over in their last match Lucknow Super Giants.

All eyes will be on Hardik and his fitness to bowl full quota when GT take on Chennai Super Kings in a rather inconsequential IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be played?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will take place on 15 May.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match be held?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match start?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 pm. The toss will be held at 3 pm.

Where can you watch CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match.

Complete squads:

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar (injured), Adam Milne (injured), Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.

